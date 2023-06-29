Continuant Recognized as Winner of 2023 Microsoft Converged Communication Partner of the Year

FIFE, Wash., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuant today announced it has been awarded as Microsoft's 2023 Global Partner of the Year for Converged Communications. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Continuant Chief Sales Officer, Bruce Shelby, said, "Winning Microsoft's Partner of the Year for Converged Communications twice in the last four years is a testament to what Continuant's deployment teams can do. As in 2020, we won in 2023 primarily due to our ability to implement Teams Calling and MTRs for our customers on a global scale."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Continuant was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in its area of expertise – implementing advanced Teams Calling and MTR solutions globally.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Denzen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what's possible with the Microsoft Cloud."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners.

About Continuant

Continuant is a Managed Services Provider, Systems Integrator, and Technology Consultant operating in the Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) space with over 27 years of industry experience—specializing in Voice, Audio Video, Contact Centers, Cloud, and Networking systems.

A two-time Microsoft Partner of the Year for Teams Phone, Meeting Rooms, and Converged Communications, Continuant is trusted by Fortune 500, Healthcare, and Higher Education leaders—in over 50 countries—to design, deploy, and manage solutions within their UC&C environment.

Media Contact
Jared Cullop
Business Development Director
253-470-2611
[email protected]

SOURCE Continuant, Inc.

