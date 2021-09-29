Continued Covid Related Event Cancellations Spurs Fast Growth of Webcasting and Virtual Events

A key part of Webcasting and Virtual Events' rapid success centers on the company's flexible approach to providing webcasting and virtual events, as well as its dedication to investing in the most cutting-edge technology available. The team features experts and specialists with over twenty years of proven hands-on experience in all aspects of video production. The team possesses expertise in the technical aspects of webcasting and virtual event technology from video capture and compression to encoding and uploading content.

Recently Brandon Peltz noted, "We launched the company when we saw the unmet need for highly professional webcasting and virtual event services during the early days of the pandemic. We quickly jumped in to provide clients with our proven solutions. The response has been outstanding, as our first virtual conference live stream, a music festival, had a remarkable 7 million views in a single day." Operations have expanded to the point where the company has a variety of different sets and a full stage of equipment that allows for the production of multiple events in a single day.

Webcasting and Virtual Events is dedicated to ensuring that every virtual event looks its best and works in a seamless and intuitive fashion. A key part of that process involves working closely with numerous virtual event platforms. Webcasting and Virtual Events has excellent vendor relationships with platforms such as Zoom and Cisco WebEx, meaning that virtual events can easily integrate into existing ecosystems.

"Our goal is to provide our clients with a true partner ­– one that can advise, manage, and run their webcasting and virtual events. Additionally, our marketing experts can assist with effectively promoting client events, no matter what their size or scope may be," commented Peltz. "When event producers know that the technical aspects of the events are in good hands, it allows them to get back to focusing on what they do best."



About Webcasting and Virtual Events

With over twenty years of experience, Webcasting and Virtual Events offers a range of proven event production solutions. Our team is ready to quickly plan, execute, and stream your live event using cutting-edge and proven technologies to provide virtual event production services including webcasting, video conferencing, and more. Webcasting and Virtual Events provides our services to corporations, governmental institutions, and non-profit organizations. Learn more by visiting https://webcastingandvirtualevents.com. Visit our social accounts at https://www.facebook.com/WebcastingAndVirtualEvents/ and https://twitter.com/WebcastingEvent.

