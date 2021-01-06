Continued Expansion: Topgolf and Franchise Partner Announce Development Plans for New Venues Throughout Southeast Asia

"Today's announcement is a significant one for us. We're thrilled to work alongside TG SEA to bring the coveted Topgolf experience to several new countries across Southeast Asia," said Topgolf Vice President of International Strategy & Franchise Management Steve Lane. "One of our top priorities has been to expand our presence in Asia and we can't wait to introduce Topgolf's unique and technology-driven experience to more communities across the globe."

Topgolf has long been a leader in the sports and entertainment industry and is credited with growing the sport of golf by attracting new fans through fun and meaningful experiences. Topgolf venues across the world offer a variety of entertainment options, featuring outdoor hitting bays, craft food and beverage offerings stemming from chef-inspired menus, and corporate and social event space.

"We're very excited to be partnering with Topgolf and expanding this leading sports entertainment brand into Southeast Asia. We look forward to bringing a multitude of new venues to countries across this region that have not yet had a chance to experience anything like Topgolf," said TG SEA Managing Director Andrew Nathan.

This announcement is the latest example of Topgolf expanding its global footprint, which also has franchise venues in Gold Coast, Australia; Dubai, U.A.E.; and Monterrey, Mexico. Topgolf currently has over 60 venues in five countries as it works to create moments that matter for people from all walks of life and make the game of golf more accessible and inclusive for all.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite. Follow @topgolf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Topgolf Press page for the latest news.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues, the first brand experience of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect people in meaningful ways through technology, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at over 60 locations across the U.S. and internationally.

About TG SEA

TG SEA Development, Pte. Ltd., the exclusive developer and franchisee for Topgolf across Southeast Asia, was founded and is led by the principals of Parkview Entertainment & Leisure, JLM Financial Partners (JLM) and Chaucer Global; the same sponsors of SEAL, the exclusive developer and franchisee of Topgolf in Greater China. Tony Hwang of the Hong Kong based developer, Parkview Group, serves as the Chairman of TG SEA. JLM, led by Larry Meyer, Trey Owen, Jeff Ezell and Andrew Hirsekorn, is an Austin, Texas based private investment firm focused on multi-unit and scalable businesses in the U.S. and Asia with a primary focus on health and wellness, lifestyle/entertainment, and recreation. Chaucer Global, whose founder Joe Canterbury played a key role expanding Starbucks across Asia and the world, invests in and helps consumer and lifestyle brands expand across the U.S. and Asia.

