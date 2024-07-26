Continued Growth - Rally House Opens First Minnesota Location

MINNEAPOLIS, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, the fastest growing sports and merchandise retailer in the nation, has officially opened their first storefront location in the state of Minnesota with Rally House Tamarack Village in Woodbury. This is the first of several Rally House locations coming to the Twin Cities metropolitan area in 2024. Find Rally House Tamarack Village across the parking lot from Dick's Sporting Goods and next to Edible Arrangements.

Rally House has entered a number of new markets this year, including Denver, Houston, Milwaukee, and now, Minneapolis. The company is excited to showcase their vast product selection to Minnesotans and visitors to the area. "Minnesota is not only the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but also the Land of Passionate Sports Fans," says Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy. "Shoppers are going to love Rally House Tamarack Village. Whether you're looking for a new gameday outfit before heading out to U.S. Bank Stadium or searching for the perfect gift for the Golden Gophers fans in your life, there's something for every fan at Rally House Tamarack Village."

Customers will be captivated with the outrageous selection of gear at Rally House Tamarack Village, as the store carries many fan-favorite teams, including the Vikings, Twins, Wild, United FC, Lynx, Golden Gophers, and many more. Numerous admired brand names are also in stock, such as Nike, '47, Starter, New Era, Cutter & Buck, and others. Shoppers will be impressed with the company's product assortment, but also their selection of locally inspired gifts. Between the professional, collegiate, and local product assortments, customers can count on Rally House Tamarack Village to be the go-to shopping location in the area.

The team at Rally House Tamarack Village is ready to serve Minneapolis sports fans in-store. The company recommends that customers browse www.rallyhouse.com for even more products with shipping options to all 50 states.

Visit the Rally House Tamarack Village store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 225+ locations across 21 states.

