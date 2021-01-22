Continued Growth In 2021, EPM Announces Stephen Carpitella as Chief Retail Officer

In Carpitella's own words, "When you know, you know. Working for a company that stands for Empowering People More, it is crystal clear that this is a marriage made in heaven. My career goal has always been to either start my own company or lead one with a mission statement to serve others. I have been evolving towards this role all along. With a strong background in finance and accounting and the mentality that a relationship is more important than a loan, I always knew I could level the playing field for the consumer in a world where there is a lack of education about managing our finances. This is the edge I have and bring to the table for all the unknowing and underserved. All of the originators I have coached over the years, including the ones I am currently coaching, are groomed with this same mindset as we continue to grow mortgage professionalism in this industry. We are now one step closer."

"One of my fondest journeys to experience is watching from when Steve first arrived compared to the trailblazer leader he is today has been. The extraordinary leadership he's going to provide for our retail offices, along with our future crew-mates, will be unparalleled in the industry. This promotion has been 10 years in the making, and we are elated!" expressed Eddy Perez, CMB | CEO.



"Couldn't think of a more fitting candidate than Steve for this role. You talk about the consummate professional. You talk about someone that knows how to pay the price for excellence. You talk about someone that has hit every high and exceeded every goal. Most importantly, you talk about someone that has been woven into the fabric of EPM. That's Steve. And the team he's built is as big a part of this as anything, in that they give him the support and backstop to take this to the moon!" exclaimed Phil Mancuso, President.



Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) was founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008 and has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 49 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, and a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.



