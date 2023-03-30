Continued Growth: The Copia Group Welcomes Two New Managing Directors

Todd C. Schneider and Peter W. Washington bring a combined 50+ years of experience to the firm in their new roles

CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Copia Group , LLC (TCG), a private investing firm that provides capital solutions to privately held, lower middle market companies while driving impact at scale, today announced the appointment of Todd C. Schneider as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer and Peter W. Washington as Head of Originations. Both will serve as members of TCG's leadership team.

"We are thrilled to have Todd and Peter join our leadership team," said Shundrawn A. Thomas, Founder and Managing Partner at The Copia Group. "Combined, they bring over 50 years of combined experience to TCG, and they both will play integral roles in the firm moving forward. Todd's extensive background in financial and operational management coupled with Peter's deep experience lending to middle market companies across industry verticals is a winning combination. Importantly, Todd and Peter embody TCG's values of compassion, resilience, excellence, equity, and diversity."

In his new role, Todd Schneider will oversee the firm's financial strategy, perform effective risk management, and design, implement, and monitor the processes by which TCG will comply with all laws and regulations.

A CPA with 30+ years of financial services experience, Schneider is joining TCG after previously serving as CFO and CCO at Delta Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on litigation finance. Prior to that, he also served as CFO and CCO at Shorehill Capital LLC, CFO at Conversus Asset Management, and Senior VP and Chief Accounting Officer at FBOP Corporation. He has an MBA from University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.S. in Accounting from Northern Illinois University.

"I am extremely excited to be joining Shundrawn, Anthony, and the rest of the impressive team at TCG," added Schneider. "The firm's intentional framework designed to achieve impact at scale coupled with its focus on the lower-middle markets reflect a mission I align very closely with. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to oversee the company's financial, operational and compliance needs."

Peter Washington will provide strategic leadership for deal sourcing and new business opportunities across all lines of business for TCG with a focus on our foundational capabilities in private credit and direct lending.

A seasoned credit investment professional with 20+ years of experience serving middle market borrowers, Washington is coming to TCG after serving in a number of leadership roles for 13 years at CapX Partners (subsequently acquired by Accord Financial circa 2017). Peter was a voting member of the organization's investment committee and was also a former President of the Midwest Small Business Investor Alliance (SBIA). Prior to CapX Partners, he was a senior secured lender for Northern Trust Company and served on their Middle Market Lending and Business Banking divisions. He received his MBA with concentrations in Accounting, Finance, and Entrepreneurship from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and has a B.A. in Business Administration from Florida A&M University.

"As Head of Originations, I am privileged to work closely with senior management to deliver TCG's distinct value proposition which marries the strategic investment of financial and relational capital," said Washington. "I've admired what Shundrawn and Anthony are building here since the firm launched and can't wait to contribute in meaningful ways toward the firm's success as we continue to grow."

About The Copia Group

The Copia Group is a diverse-owned investment adviser that provides debt and equity capital solutions to privately held, lower middle-market companies. We seek to turn critical challenges into high-return opportunities that deliver impact and scale and believe that full inclusion provides the greatest long-term value for our clients and communities. For more information, visit The Copia Group at https://copiagroupllc.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

