Continued Innovation and Vision: Raydiant Shines on Inc. 5000 for the Second Straight Year

How Raydiant's Unwavering Commitment Secured a Coveted Spot Among America's Fastest-Growing Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant, the market leader in in-location experience platforms, today proudly announces its ranking on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second year in a row.

Claiming the 460th position, this recognition attests to Raydiant's enduring commitment to innovation, excellence, and robust growth.

The Inc. 5000 is an annual ranking that celebrates the remarkable journeys of the fastest-growing companies in the nation. It's a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, with past honorees including titans like Microsoft, Oracle, and Zappos.com. Raydiant's repeated recognition is not just an acknowledgment of its exceptional growth rate but also of its capacity to sustain and build upon that momentum.

"We're humbled and elated to make the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year," expressed Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant. "This accolade mirrors the relentless passion, innovation, and dedication of our entire team. This journey has been collaborative, with our partners and clients at the heart of our success. As we look to the future, we're geared up to push boundaries further and reach new horizons."

Raydiant's continued ascent is not just limited to growth metrics. The company has been at the forefront of disrupting the retail landscape, offering a synergy of physical and digital experiences that modern-day consumers crave.

Raydiant's platform helps restaurants, retailers, banks, hotels, and more effectively manage and scale their physical locations. With Raydiant, franchise operators and executives can reduce technology headaches, seamlessly create personalized in-store experiences, and drive increased sales and engagement.

The company has grown rapidly in recent years, now working with nearly 5,500 brands ranging from SMBs to large enterprises like Dickey's BBQ, Wahlburgers, Purina, and Chick-fil-A.

About Raydiant

Raydiant is the top-tier in-location experience platform preferred by the world's premier brands across diverse sectors such as restaurants, retail, hospitality, and banking. Established in April 2017 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, Raydiant has made its mark by enabling brands to offer captivating and personalized in-store experiences, leveraging the latest technology. Collaborating with approximately 4,500 brands, Raydiant continues to pave the way in defining the future of brick-and-mortar experiences. More information is available at www.raydiant.com .

