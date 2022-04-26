Continued Mobility, the leading provider of real time transportation benefits for automobile drivers, announced a partnership with Pearl Holding Group, a Florida based Managing General Agency.

As part of the partnership Pearl will now make available the protection of Continued Mobility to all their policyholders.

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continued Mobility provides customers with an immediately available benefit amount to be used with the rideshare provider of their choice such as Uber or Lyft in the event of an automobile accident or mechanical breakdown. Pearl Holding Group is one of Florida's leading providers of non-standard automobile insurance.

"We are excited about the opportunity to work with such a fantastic organization like Pearl. Their dedication to customer service and recognition of new technology's role in the customer experience makes them a perfect partner for Continued Mobility." said Josh Schlesinger, co-founder of Continued Mobility.

"At Pearl, we are always looking for innovative ways to meet our customers' transportation needs after an incident. Partnering with Continued Mobility provides our customers an easy way to get back on the road and back to their daily lives, as soon as possible after a disablement", said Alex Singletary, Vice President of Insurance Programs for Pearl.

About Continued Mobility:

Continued Mobility is a turnkey solution providing roadside transportation benefits delivered through ClaimRide®'s patent pending backend benefit system and customer facing mobile application. Founded as a way to plug the transportation gaps, members no longer need to worry about getting into a tow truck or having to call a family member or friend to pick them up on the side of the road after an automobile accident or mechanical breakdown. They can now safely and securely leave the scene and continue onto their intended destination through a rideshare provider of their choice.

Visit: www.continued-mobility.com

About Pearl Holding Group:

Pearl Holding Group is a managing general agent that has been operating in the state of Florida since 1991. Pearl Holding Group represents Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company and Equity Insurance Company. Both companies solely specialize in personal auto insurance with basic limits providing the most value for your insurance dollar.

Visit: www.pearlholding.com

CONTACTS: Josh Schlesinger, ClaimRide™ & Continued Mobility™

561-314-1720, [email protected]

SOURCE Continued Mobility