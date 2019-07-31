Continued Research of Cannabis' Medical Applications Yields New Possibilities

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health officials around the world have begun to reevaluate the efficacy of traditionally prescribed medicines. With the growing concern over opioid addiction as well as other harmful medicines, cannabis has come into the spotlight as a viable treatment option. Specifically, cannabidiol or CBD, a cannabis compound, has become increasingly popular across the world. CBD is derived from the hemp plant, which falls under the cannabis family. However, unlike its counterpart, marijuana, hemp's main component is CBD. Through scientific studies, researchers have concluded that CBD has no mind-altering effects on the user. On the other hand, marijuana's dominant component is THC, which is known to cause psychoactive effects. As a result, CBD has become more popularized, while THC-based remedies still remain in a grey area. Certain regions that have legalized the medical use of cannabis authorize the use of THC for select applications, however, CBD is much more readily available and accessible. For instance, in the U.S. consumers can find CBD almost anywhere such as their local convenience stores and even on popular e-commerce platforms. Moreover, international countries such as Australia and the United Kingdom have received shipments of CBD oils for their medical patients. Consequently, consumers are more likely to use CBD for their ailments because they can easily purchase it. Nonetheless, despite CBD's dominance, THC-based products are also a viable medical alternative because their medicinal properties are similar to and in some instances, even better than CBD. Currently, CBD is predominantly used to treat symptoms associated with cancer, chronic pain, arthritis, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, epilepsy, and many more. And according to data compiled by Grand View Research, the global cannabidiol (CBD) market was estimated at USD 1.34 Billion in 2018. By 2025, the market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 32.6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTC: PBIO), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE), Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE), Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTC: PLNHF) (CSE: PLTH), The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTC: SPRWF) (TSX: FIRE).

Generally, there are specifically prescribed medicines or treatments to alleviate ailments. For instance, patients suffering from Alzheimer's are typically prescribed one of three drugs: donepezil (Aricept), galantamine (Razadyne), and rivastigmine (Exelon). Depending on the severity of their Alzheimer's, a medically licensed physician may prescribe a treatment that's stronger. However, these medications are associated with a list of side effects, ranging from common occurrences to rare incidents. Common side effects of Alzheimer's drugs include dizziness, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, and abdominal pain. More severe instances can result in abnormal heart rates, tarry stools, vomiting blood, seizures, and chronic stomach pains, according to eMedicineHealth. In mild cases, Alzheimer's patients can try to stay physically, mentally, and socially active as long as they can in order to slow the progression of the disease. In severe cases, patients may require constant supervision because they lose basic bodily functions to take care of themselves. While patients are slowing the progression of their Alzheimer's, they are increasing the risk of other side effects. Currently, there is no evidence that cannabis is effective in treating or slowing Alzheimer's, but some researchers believe otherwise. A preclinical study submitted to the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease discovered that small doses of THC can slow down the production of beta-amyloid proteins, which is suspected to be the root and key contributor to the progression of Alzheimer's. Additionally, researchers have also acknowledged that cannabis can ease a patient's mood, sleep, and behavior concerns. The most common effects associated with cannabis is its psychoactive properties, but consumers can purchase a CBD-dominant product with minimal traces of THC to negate the cerebral-altering effects. "The topic of CBD health benefits continues to grow with new CBD and Alzheimer's research. In recent studies, CBD has been shown to reduce or remove the impact of inflammation, oxygen buildup and brain cell decline," said Dementia Care Central, a centralized resource center for dementia caregivers. "Alzheimer's patients' brain cells often show a path of rapid decline and destruction. The potential of stimulating brain tissue was recently discovered as a potential benefit of CBD. In clinical trials, CBD has shown the ability to reverse and even prevent the development of Alzheimer's negative impact. A 2011 study by Australian researchers Tim Karl and Carl Group found that CBD promotes the growth and development of brain cells, which were shown to reduce the decline of memory and other brain functions."

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) earlier last week announced, "The initial sale of its revolutionary BaroShear K45 processing system. This novel instrument system is based on the Companys proprietary Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform. The BaroShear K45 is a unique and powerful nanoemulsification system designed to resolve one of the most critical problems facing CBD manufacturers today: the extremely poor water solubility of CBD Oil."

CBD is a non-psychoactive compound that has been broadly demonstrated to offer powerful health benefits, addressing a variety of challenging medical conditions. CBD is extracted from the cannabis plant in an oil form. After ingestion of CBD, because oils are not well absorbed by human and other animal water-based bodies, most of the CBD is flushed from the system, leaving little of the product absorbed and circulating to provide its beneficial properties. Because of these solubility issues, many CBD products on the market today contain a costly and inefficient over-abundance of CBD, and/or undesirable chemicals that may be have been used to try and improve its solubility in water.

Processing most oil-based products into nanometer-size droplets in emulsions with water (nanoemulsions) often improves their absorption, medicinal benefits, visual appearance, and sensory presentation. Unfortunately, traditional processing methods used to make nanoemulsions struggle with this challenge. PBIs patented UST platform uses ultra-high pressure to create extreme shearing forces that create highly stable, homogenized nanoemulsions of materials that normally do not mix, such as CBD Oil and water. To view PBIs UST-processed CBD Oil being added to a soft drink, a sports drink, and a beer, please use the following link: PBI UST CBD Video 040219.

Mr. Christopher Holden, Founder of Nano CBD Cosmetics LLC, commented: "We are thrilled to be the first purchaser of the BaroShear K45 system. This groundbreaking technology will enable companies producing nano-scale CBD emulsion products to meet the ever-increasing demand for CBD nanoemulsion products. In fact, our own nano-CBD products are currently selling faster than we can produce them. However, with PBIs cutting-edge technology, we expect to increase our nano-emulsified, water-soluble CBD production capacity to many multiples of what it is todayand that is huge."

Mr. Dan Jorgenson, a Director of Nano CBD Cosmetics LLC, said: "We strongly believe that nano-emulsified CBD products will soon become established as an important new standard in the industry. Consequently, Chris and his team have spent significant time working on the development of our own nanoemulsification strategies, while concurrently evaluating options from multiple sources. In the end, we came to the inescapable conclusion that PBIs BaroShear K45 CBD processing system offers the most important opportunity that we have identified to truly revolutionize the water-soluble, nano-CBD industry."

The total cannabinoid market is expected to hit $89 billion by 2024 (https://mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cannabis-market), with CBD oil-based products being the cornerstone of the non-psychoactive portion of this exploding market. For CBD products commonly consumed orally - including CBD oils in edibles and beverages - absorption is typically below 10% (ERTH 8/28/2018: Water Soluble CBD - The Science of Nanoemulsions and Bioavailability). PBI believes that processing with the UST-based BaroShear K45 system will deliver greatly improved absorption results (potentially as high as 90%) for CBD and a universe of other oil-based supplements.

Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, said: "From my first meeting with both Dan and Christopher earlier this year, I was impressed with their knowledge of the industry, the quality of their products, and their dedication to their company and customers. I was most impressed with their commitment to make and sell only the highest quality CBD products possible. Although they have spent significant time and money developing their own methods to make water-soluble CBD, they ultimately were compelled to invest in PBIs UST-based method for achievement of truly superior and stable nanoemulsion results. They are fully committed to switching to the BaroShear K45 system as it becomes available from our initial production run. We applaud their dedication to their customers and feel privileged to welcome them into the PBI Family."

Mr. Schumacher continued: "We are also pleased to announce that we are in advanced discussions with over a half dozen additional companies about the potential of their purchasing the BaroShear K45 processing system. Since we plan to make only about a dozen processing systems in our initial manufacturing run, we are optimistic that purchase orders will be received for all available BaroShear K45 systems well before our original forecast of September 30, 2019. This is truly an exciting time to be a stakeholder in PBI."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc: Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the BaroFold technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., CBD Oil and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing technologies."

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) is the leader in pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track Designation for the Company's lead development candidate Zygel™ (ZYN002 CBD gel) for treatment of behavioral symptoms associated with Fragile X Syndrome (FXS). FDA's Fast Track program is designed to facilitate the development of drugs intended to treat serious conditions and fill unmet medical needs and can lead to expedited review by FDA in order to get new important drugs to the patient earlier. Zygel (CBD gel) is the first and only pharmaceutically-manufactured CBD formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced clear gel, designed to provide controlled drug delivery into the bloodstream transdermally (i.e. through the skin). Recent studies suggest that FXS and other neuropsychiatric conditions may be associated with a disruption in the endocannabinoid (EC) system. "The FDA's decision to grant Fast Track Designation for Zygel underscores the significance and severity of the unmet medical need that exists for patients living with Fragile X Syndrome and their caregivers," said Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba. "We believe that Zygel has the potential to be the first treatment indicated to directly address the core behavioral symptoms of this syndrome, and we look forward to working closely with the FDA to obtain approval to market Zygel as soon as possible."

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable diseases. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. recently announced that it has formed a Chinese joint venture, Shenzhen Yunma Biotechnology Co., Ltd., with LifeTech Scientific Co., Ltd. (LifeTech, HKSE: 1302) to commercialize Sorrento's proprietary water soluble cannabidiol (CBD) formulation technologies for consumer and pharmaceutical applications in Asia (excluding Japan). In addition, Shenzhen Yunma's subsidiary, Yunnan Masheng Health Science Co., Ltd., has obtained a Yunnan industrial hemp plantation permit, as well as governmental pre-approval to establish an industrialized processing, CBD extraction and isolation operation in Kunming (Yunnan Province, China). Sorrento holds 40% of the equity in the Shenzhen Yunma joint venture and LifeTech holds the remaining 60% of the equity. Sorrento has contributed the exclusive license to Sorrento's water-soluble CBD technology for the Asian territory to Shenzhen Yunma. With the hemp and CBD supplies from Yunnan Masheng secured, Shenzhen Yunma will build manufacturing capacity to potentially deliver hundreds of metric tons of CBD annually to the global markets. Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sorrento, commented "Sorrento's formulation expertise in CBD water solubility has broader applications than pharmaceutical drug development. CBD may have numerous potential general health benefits that are currently under evaluation and we are very excited that our technology might find applications through these joint ventures with our trusted partner LifeTech."

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PLNHF) (CSE: PLTH) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas. Planet 13 Holdings Inc. recently announced that it has added HaHa Gummies™ and Dreamland Chocolates™ to its growing in-house brand portfolio. Planet 13 in-house brands currently represent approximately 15% of all products sold at the SuperStore. With the opening of the new production facility, Planet 13 intends to continue to grow the in-house brand penetration with a long-term, sustainable target of approximately 50%. Planet 13 also plans to leverage its current SuperStore supplier relationships to gain rapid access for its in-house brands, to premium shelf space in third-party Nevada dispensaries. "Edibles, especially premium sativa-based edibles, have been very popular with our tourist customer base," said Larry Scheffler, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Planet 13. "HaHa Gummies™ and Dreamland Chocolates™ were designed from the ground up using the customer insights we have generated from the over 400,000 people we have served at the SuperStore in just eight months. We expect that the combination of this deep customer connection and an interactive production experience at the SuperStore will quickly make both brands Nevada favorites."

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQX: SPRWF) (TSX: FIRE), is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. recently announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement under which Supreme Cannabis will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of privately-held Truverra Inc., to be effected by way of a three-cornered amalgamation between Truverra, Supreme Cannabis and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Supreme Cannabis. The Transaction is valued at 14.7 million common shares of Supreme Cannabis, giving the Transaction an approximate dollar value of CAD 20,000,000 as of the Company's closing price on July 16th, 2019. "The recent introduction of Health Canada's amended cannabis regulations creates a distinct opportunity for Supreme Cannabis to establish a leading position in the cannabis extracts markets. With the acquisition of Truverra, we secure a Toronto-based facility equipped to extract our high-quality inputs for concentrates and vaping liquids in the near-term," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, Chief Executive Officer of Supreme Cannabis. "Truverra's operations also provide an additional entry point into Europe's CBD wellness market, where Truverra Europe has successfully launched multiple CBD products in various jurisdictions. Truverra's Canadian and European operations are managed by a senior leadership team with a wealth of experience manufacturing and launching products in highly-regulated industries such as life sciences and pharmaceuticals."

