Continued Research Reveals Consumer Demand for Hemp-Derived CBD Skincare Products At An All Time High

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cannabinoids, the leading producers, manufacturers and distributors of American-Grown Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids in the U.S., today announced a 20 percent increase in wholesale demand for CBD infused skin-care with topical use products driving sales as opposed to oral ingestion as the leading category of CBD use. Hemp derived CBD skincare continues to gain higher traction as legalization of cannabis growing and cultivation accelerates with the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill and overall consumer awareness has increased on CBD's benefits.

"Consumer demand is fueling explosive growth for companies looking to offer CBD skin-care solutions. The healing properties of cannabidiol (CBD) skincare is full of moisturizing anti-oxidants, minerals and protein that help with anti-aging, acne-prone skin, sensitive skin and has been shown to be anti-inflammatory for those suffering from dry skin, eczema and psoriasis," said Ryan Lewis, Chief Business Developer, Global Cannabinoids. "We offer our customers the highest quality and largest selection of THC free broad spectrum and full spectrum distillates and isolates in the world."

According to the newest data compiled by Global Cannabinoids, Hemp CBD for topical application/skin care is the the leading category among all businesses inquiring about adding cannabinoids to their products. This is due largely in part to the fact that many of the largest distributors are seeking products that are for topical application versus oral ingestion. Global Cannabinoids has received 4,275 inbound requests for skin care this month versus 4,100 last month.

Requests for Hemp/CBD based products for animals has increased dramatically over the same time last quarter and is the fastest growing category. Global Cannabinoids has received 2,600 inquiries from companies seeking hemp/CBD for animals this Quarter versus 1,300 last month.

CBD for vape/e-liquids is the second most requested product category as more companies in the nicotine vape industry migrate towards CBD. Global Cannabinoids has received 3,300 inquiries from companies seeking CBD for vape this month versus 2,850 last month.

CBD Tinctures for oral ingestion are still one of the most popular products requested across all categories and has steadily increased from 3855 to 3980 month over month. Full Spectrum oil is the most widely requested version of tincture and is ordered 5x versus THC free.

CBD Gummies/edibles round out the top 5 most requested product categories with 3,125 inquiries this month versus 2,990 last month.

CBD Patches and CBD/Hemp cigarettes are also starting to gain traction as inquiries for both have begun to increase about 25% month over month.

Global Cannabinoids is the largest producers and distributors of bulk and wholesale phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) industrial hemp that is naturally high in CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBDA, and terpenes, as well as one of the largest manufacturers of private-label CBD products in the US.

With the global Hemp CBD market expected to reach over $20 Billion by 2022, Global Cannabinoids industrial-derived hemp is well-positioned to expand its B2B network. Growing adoption of marijuana and hemp based cannabinoids in several medical applications such as cancer, mental disorders, chronic pain and others is expected to continue to propel revenue growth in the near future.

For more information please go to: https://globalcannabinoids.io/

Global Cannabinoids and their website GlobalCannabinoids.io is the largest bulk and wholesale B2B online distribution platform for bulk and wholesale USA grown hemp derived cannabinoid products in the world. GlobalCannabinoids.io has a database of over 60,000 customers and continues to experience massive growth. Global Cannabinoids customers include the leading medical marijuana brands, nutraceutical companies, veterinary industry, personal care, skin care companies, as well as Fortune 500 companies who are using CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and other hemp derived cannabinoids in various product formulations and research and development.

All products marketed or advertised by GlobalCannabinoids.io are tested both internally and independently for potency, purity, and consistency. We market and advertise only the highest grade legal products that are fully organic, contain no pesticides, no residual solvents, no heavy metals, and no toxic mildew or mold. All industrial hemp products we market or advertise are tested internally as well as independently by 3rd parties to confirm and maintain full accuracy and consistency of all quality control measures. All phytocannabinoid (PCR) rich products our partners produce, manufacture, or distribute, are either imported legally, or derived from 100% Federally legal industrial hemp that is registered with the Colorado, Oregon, Nevada, New York, or North Carolina State Departments of Agriculture and conform fully to the 2014 US Farm Bill section 7606 and 2018 US Farm Bill, which federally legalized the cultivation of industrial hemp under certain federal mandated conditions which we fully conform to. All products our partners produce, manufacture, market, or distribute is fully compliant with nearly all 50 states, local, and international laws. Always check with your local laws before selling or distributing any products. We do not sell any products online or direct to consumer. We are exclusively a lead generator for the largest global B2B suppliers of bulk and wholesale hemp derived phytocannabinoids.

SOURCE Global Cannabinoids

