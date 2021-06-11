Continued Strong Fiber Investments Push Result in 18 Percent Y/Y Growth in Broadband Equipment Spending, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market increased to $3.3 B in 1Q 2021, up 18 percent year-over-year (Y/Y). Growth came from spending on PON OLT ports, particularly 10 Gbps PON technologies.

"The shift to 10 Gbps PON technologies is happening quickly and on a global basis," noted Jeff Heynen, Vice President, Broadband Access and Home Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "The only thing preventing further expansions are supply chain constraints and increased costs," explained Heynen.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2021 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report:

Total broadband access equipment revenue was down 6 percent from the record revenue of 4Q 2020.

Total cable access concentrator revenue increased 15 percent Y/Y to $243 M . Though DOCSIS license purchases were down, new hardware purchases in the form of CCAP chassis, line cards, and DAA nodes and modules helped push revenue higher.

. Though DOCSIS license purchases were down, new hardware purchases in the form of CCAP chassis, line cards, and DAA nodes and modules helped push revenue higher. Total DSL Access Concentrator revenue was down 30 percent Y/Y, driven by slower port shipments worldwide as more operators shift their spending to fiber.

Total PON ONT revenue was down quarter over quarter, but unit shipments remained above 30 M globally for the second straight quarter.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Broadband Access and Home Networking Quarterly Report provides a complete overview of the Broadband Access market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and port/unit shipments for Cable, DSL, and PON equipment. Covered equipment includes Converged Cable Access Platforms (CCAP) and Distributed Access Architectures (DAA); Digital Subscriber Line Access Multiplexers ([DSLAMs] by technology ADSL/ADSL2+, G.SHDSL, VDSL, VDSL Profile 35b, and G.FAST); PON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), Cable, DSL, and PON CPE (Customer Premises Equipment); and SOHO WLAN Equipment, including Mesh Routers. For more information about the report, please contact [email protected] .

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com .

