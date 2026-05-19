Continuent CEO Eero Teerikorpi to Speak at Percona Live Bay Area 2026 on AI-Assisted Database Operations

Teerikorpi will present "Autopilot With Guardrails," exploring how platform teams can safely integrate AI into high-availability database operations without losing operational control

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Continuent, a leading provider of solutions for business-critical applications using MySQL and MariaDB databases, featuring cluster management, data replication and connectivity, today announced that Eero Teerikorpi, CEO of Continuent, will speak at Percona Live Bay Area 2026, taking place May 27–29, 2026, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.

Teerikorpi will deliver a presentation titled, "Autopilot With Guardrails: Designing AI-Assisted Database Operations Without Losing Control." As AI becomes increasingly embedded in database operations, from anomaly detection and performance analysis to automated remediation and failover decisions, enterprise teams must determine how to adopt intelligent automation without increasing operational risk. In high-availability environments, where recovery behavior, SLAs and failure domains must be predictable, blind automation can introduce new vulnerabilities.

Teerikorpi's session will explore how to design AI-assisted database operations with explicit guardrails. He will examine where AI can add operational value, including signal compression, anomaly detection, workload pattern recognition and predictive capacity modeling, as well as where AI introduces unacceptable risk, particularly in topology mutation, automatic cross-region failover and uncontrolled remediation.

The session will also outline a layered maturity model for AI-assisted operations, moving from insight to recommendation to gated automation, and share practical guardrail design patterns for MySQL and PostgreSQL high-availability architectures.

WHO:

Eero Teerikorpi, CEO, Continuent

Eero Teerikorpi is the founder and CEO of Continuent and a seven-time serial entrepreneur with more than 30 years of high-tech management and enterprise software experience. He has been active in the MySQL marketplace since its early days in the 2000s and has held senior leadership roles across multiple international technology companies. Outside of technology, Teerikorpi owns and manages NOET Vineyards, a boutique producer of dry-farmed Cabernet Sauvignon, and is a former Finland Navy officer, avid sailor and lifelong sports enthusiast.

WHEN:

May 27–29, 2026

Teerikorpi's session: Thursday, May 28 | 11:55 a.m.–12:25 p.m. PT

WHERE:

Percona Live Bay Area 2026

Computer History Museum

1401 N. Shoreline Blvd.

Mountain View, CA 94043

To learn more about Percona Live Bay Area 2026, visit: https://perconalive.com/2026-usa/

About Continuent

Continuent is a leading provider of solutions for business-critical applications using MySQL and MariaDB databases, including cluster management, replication and connectivity. Driving the deployment and management of open-source MySQL and MariaDB databases at scale, Continuent supports continuous global database operations with commercial-grade high availability, best-in-class disaster recovery and seamless data distribution across multiple geographic regions. Whether on-premises, hybrid-cloud or multi-cloud, Continuent facilitates the integration of MySQL and MariaDB databases with various cloud platforms, ensuring optimal reliability and scalability in cloud-based deployments. Continuent safeguards more than $25 billion of its customers' combined revenue, handling billions of transactions each year by SaaS applications, e-commerce platforms, financial services and telecom solutions. With roots in Finland and based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Continuent is trusted by Fortune 500 companies in North America and Europe across a wide range of industries, since 2004. For more information, visit https://www.continuent.com.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Continuent)

Phone: (703) 829-6089

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Continuent