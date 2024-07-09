SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With tuition and loan repayments at historic highs, many college graduates are dismayed to learn they do not have the skills required for workplace success.

"Universities and continuing education must find a way to meet the nation's shifting needs for higher education to match the needs of employers and employees," asserts Edward Abeyta, PhD, associate dean with UC San Diego Division of Extended Studies, author of Reinventing Lifelong Learning: The Coming Renaissance of Continuing Education and Community Outreach (2024, Indie Books International).

Continuing Education Expert Ed Abeyta: The 12 Skills Necessary for Workplace Success Edward Abeyta

"We must move beyond models solely based on traditional student populations and conventional pathways to higher education," adds Abeyta.

In his book, Abeyta makes the case that one way is to teach the 12 skills necessary for workplace success.

"Post-secondary education credentials continue to be under scrutiny by employers," says Abeyta, "who find recent graduates do not have the workforce-readiness skills to make an impact."

Most universities are being called upon to focus on relevance due to the perceived lack of value of traditional degrees.

Abeyta's book cites research from a Gallup poll that uncovered that only 14 percent of Americans and 11 percent of industry leaders strongly believe that college graduates have the necessary skills and competencies to succeed in the workplace.

To promote student development, Abeyta has chosen the following 12 competencies to be the focus in addressing the disconnect between academia and industry:

Critical thinking and problem-solving Research ability Oral, written, and digital communication Teamwork and cross-cultural collaboration Understanding global context Leadership Professionalism and integrity Self-reflection Career development Digital information fluency Civic engagement and social responsibility Innovation and entrepreneurial thinking

Abeyta confirms that: "Many institutions have divisions on their campuses that can help create internal pushes for change: their nontraditional divisions. Termed as continuing education, extension, professional studies, and more, these divisions serve nontraditional audiences and tend to be on the leading edge of changes in the post-secondary space."

These areas of study offer the opportunity to increase performance in the twelve competencies or to learn a trade or technical skill that increases workforce readiness.

Abeyta's lifelong work to empower others to workplace success extends beyond the classroom. The UC Office of the President and the California Office of the Governor have recognized him for his involvement in staff diversity and development initiatives and as a leader in donor stewardship.

Abeyta states, "Many postsecondary institutions are exploring a co-curricular record (CCR). A CCR is a method of capturing student achievements in opportunities beyond the classroom, including a brief description of the skills developed on an official record."

The CCR helps students become aware of the competencies and skills they have developed and serves to remind individuals that they must constantly enhance and hone their skills to remain relevant in the workforce.

Many economists believe lifelong learning is critical to creating and sustaining a competitive workforce. In the wake of the pandemic, much like the aftermath of the bubonic plague and World War II, Abeyta believes we are presented with a unique opportunity for profound transformation and innovation.

This disruption is not just a crisis but a potential catalyst for a new era in education. History has proven that such crises can serve as catalysts for renaissances in art, science, and education, urging us to embrace our potential as pioneers of a new era.

Abeyta says, "People are put into a circumstance both out of their control and far beyond what they could have possibly imagined during a Renaissance…Lifelong learning has never been more important to build the life you want and keep skills and knowledge relevant within and beyond your chosen profession."

Universities must help to ensure that alumni remain competitive in the job market and in their contributions to the community by offering opportunities for individuals to continue their education and professional development. Abeyta believes this focus begins with pre-collegiate outreach through the concept of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) and with left-brain (STEM) and right-brain (arts) collaboration.

Saddling students with crushing college loan debt undermines the American dream; the ability to achieve it in today's world is an economic and workplace problem requiring a bridge between education and industry.

About Indie Book International

Indie Books International (Indie Books International.) serves as an independent publishing alternative for experts and authorities to help create impact and influence.

Contact

Henry DeVries

[email protected]

619-540-3031

SOURCE Edward Abeyta