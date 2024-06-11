Continuing Its Full Flavor Growth Trajectory, Talking Rain Promotes Veronica Blankenship to Chief People and Communications Officer

PRESTON, Wash., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company®, makers of the number one sparkling water brand, Sparkling Ice®, today announced the promotion of Veronica Blankenship to Chief People and Communications Officer. Blankenship, previously the Executive Vice President of People at Talking Rain, will oversee all aspects of human resources, culture, and corporate communications at the beverage company.

As a member of the company's executive team, Blankenship will continue to strengthen the beverage company's reputation, strategically align its philanthropic giving, and attract and retain the right talent to enhance Talking Rain's culture and meet its growth objectives. Blankenship's guidance will ensure that Talking Rain continues to be an employer of choice and a voice for good in the industry.

"I am impressed by how Veronica has evolved her career at Talking Rain, spearheading important initiatives and celebrating a culture of diversity and equity that strives to make all Rain Makers feel valued," said Ken Sylvia, Chief Executive Officer at Talking Rain. "With her remarkable ability to forge connections between our brand and our people, Veronica will continue to excel in her new position."

A Rain Maker since 2010, Blankenship has steadily progressed as a dynamic leader, assuming greater responsibility in every aspect of human resources, from payroll and benefits, to eventually directing the People department. Blankenship has been a strong champion for strengthening diversity and advancing women into leadership positions at the company. Talking Rain's leadership team is currently 47% female, and the company is a frequent "Washington's Best Workplaces" honoree.

"It's an incredible honor to work alongside so many talented Rain Makers who are helping foster stronger community, wellbeing and inclusivity at our company and beyond," said Blankenship. "Talking Rain is changing the game in the better-for-you refreshment category, thanks to the passion, curiosity, and collaboration of our Rain Makers. I'm thrilled to invite others on this journey of living life in full flavor."

In tandem with the company's record marketing investments in 2024, Blankenship and her team have focused on building out Talking Rain's corporate social responsibility platform and promoting greater community involvement by Rain Makers.

Talking Rain currently partners with four national non-profits whose work supports people across a full spectrum of life stages and experiences from pre-teen girls and young adults, to military veterans and those affected by cancer. Through an array of models, the organizations' missions share common threads in support of healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity helping the world live life in full flavor.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the #1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in +Caffeine and +Energy). Talking Rain drinks have zero sugar, are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants, and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

