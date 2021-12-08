Continuing Medical Education Market by Revenue to Reach USD 11.57 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this continuing medical education market report.

The continuing medical education market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.7% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Insights:

Innovative methods of continuing medical education (CME) platforms are being introduced in the market. There are cloud-based CME providers, simulation-based, live patients-based case discussions, and other unique ways are being followed to attract participants.

COVID-19 has positively impacted the CME programs market, thus boosting the demand for CME programs, particularly on online platforms.

Afya is one of the leading medical education groups in Brazil . The company provides individualized and technology-enabled offerings that can provide physicians with a more effective, personalized, and retainable learning experience.

. The company provides individualized and technology-enabled offerings that can provide physicians with a more effective, personalized, and retainable learning experience. Increasing adoption of digital learning and online platforms are driving the growth of the medical education market in North America .

. The simulation trend is being accepted by most top CME providers across the globe. For instance, the American Society of Anesthesiologists and CAE Healthcare launched the next-generation virtual simulation training with anesthesia.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by delivery method, providers, speciality, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 54 prominent vendors are profiled in the report

Continuing Medical Education Market – Trends & Opportunities

The adoption of modern technology such as mobile phones, apps are higher among the younger workforce compared to the older physicians taking up the CME program. Smartphone applications provide interactive learning and constant connection using question-and-answer sections. Interactive methods have been proposed as a tool to be used in CME by many CME providers. Vendors are maintaining their CME libraries that are digitally published using online and mobile platforms, thereby, accelerating the growth in the CME market. Many major CME education providers are coming up with new shorter duration courses that are more interactive, attractive, thus entertaining physicians. Moreover, governments are working on various guidelines to provide safer CME classes without the influence of pharma and medical devices company in the market. Vendors are expected to create innovation to remain abreast of the competition across the CME market. Considering the opportunities in the Japanese market, many players are focusing on enhancing their presence in the country. For instance, in February 2021, Japanese firm Olympus Corporation launched a new comprehensive educational platform, namely, Olympus Continuum, to empower HCPs at every stage of their career with innovative, premium education and specialized training experiences.

Continuing Medical Education Market by Delivery Method

Classroom Training

E-Learning

Regularly Scheduled series

Journals

Other

Continuing Medical Education Market by Providers

NPOS

Publishing/Education Company

School of Medicine

Hospital/Healthcare Delivery System

Others

Continuing Medical Education Market by Speciality

Oncology

Cardiology

Infectious Disease

Orthopedic

Gastroenterology

Pediatric

Primary Care

Others

Continuing Medical Education Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Turkey

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Adoption of Digital Learning

Growth In Student Enrolment in Medical Schools

Next-Generation Simulation Technology for CME

Increased Demand for Shorter CME Programs

Continuing Medical Education Market – Geography

North America dominated the global market and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. In 2020, the US accounted for the share of 92.45% in the North America CME market. Medicare is one of the largest insurance providers in the US. This gave rise to the demand for CME programs, which helped physicians update their skills continuously and offer better treatments in the North American region. In the US, ACCME accredits organizations provide CME credits for physicians. These have increased the demand for CME programs among physicians in the country. The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has made in-person events largely non-existent, escalating the need for more digital and mobile options for CME across North America.

