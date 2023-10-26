Continuing Medication Education Courses for Clinicians

RxToolKit and Ig Society Partnership Provides Continuing Education Units to Nurses, Pharmacists, and Infusion Clinical Teams

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RxToolKit, a provider of clinical education and infusion safety software, has partnered with the Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS), a multidisciplinary, standards-setting organization dedicated to the advancement of immunoglobulin (Ig) therapy and biologics across all clinical indications and areas of practice.

This collaboration provides up to 25 IgNS clinical continuing education (CE) and continuing medication education (CME) courses to be housed on RxELearning, RxToolKit's clinical training and education platform. These courses will be available to RxToolKit clients directly within the software at no additional charge.

"We are thrilled to partner with IgNS and expand the accessibility of healthcare education," said RxToolKit CEO Bryan Johnson. "RxToolKit is dedicated to providing infusion teams with clinical training and medication resources to promote best practices and the standardization of care. This partnership with the Ig Society elevates our efforts and equips our users with the tools needed to advance in this industry."

The IgNS CE/CME courses in RxToolKit grant the user nursing contact hours, pharmacy contact hours, and IgCN®/IgCP® recertification units, while certain courses also supply physician contact hours. These advanced clinical courses include topics related to Ig products and biologic therapies, treatment protocols, patient management, and more to promote standardization of practice in accordance with IgNS Ig Therapy Standards of Practice updates.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with RxToolKit," said IgNS President & CEO Luba Sobolevsky, PharmD, IgCP®. "IgNS is dedicated to advancing education, standards of practice, professional certification, and providing a full suite of resources to healthcare professionals working in the Ig therapy and biologics fields. This collaboration will enable RxToolKit members to access IgNS' comprehensive educational courses, enhancing their knowledge and expertise and improving patient safety. We look forward to a successful partnership."

About the Immunoglobulin National Society

The Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS) is the only national standards-setting organization dedicated to the Ig therapy and biologics fields. IgNS reaches over 35,000 healthcare professionals and over 5,000 patients with its Ig Therapy Standards of Practice, specialized education, professional credentialing, and comprehensive resources. The members of IgNS represent leading clinicians; provider organizations; pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and device manufacturers; group purchasing organizations; technology and logistics providers; wholesalers and distributors; advocacy and trade groups; and more.

Learn more about IgNS at ig-ns.org, email [email protected], or call (888)855-4443.

About RxToolKit

RxToolKit is a life-saving training and process improvement solution for infusion medications. Its clinical resources tool, RxWorkFlow, features over 200 drug monographs for chronic care specialty and biologic medications, antibiotics, and vaccines. Each monograph includes instructions for medication preparation and administration, patient education resources, and quick calculators to increase safety. RxELearning, its clinical training platform, offers drug-specific information in a comprehensive, educational format for clinical teams. Course-specific assessments and verification reporting ensure teams are clinically competent and promote error prevention.

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit rxtoolkit.com.

