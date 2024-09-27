Continuing the Legacy: 6 NFL Legends Coaching the Next Generation at Jacksonville High School

As Generation Gridiron, former Jacksonville Jaguars stars have returned to Providence School to coach the Stallions, leading their sons and the team to impressive progress under Head Coach Maurice Williams.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Providence School in Jacksonville, six former Jacksonville Jaguars players — four of whom battled together in the 2007 NFL playoffs — have returned to the gridiron. This time, however, they're not playing but coaching the school's varsity football team, the Stallions. Even more exciting, these coaches are passing the torch to their seven sons, collectively called "Generation Gridiron," now teammates on the field.

6vFormer Jacksonville Jaguars stars are coaching together, leading their sons and the team to impressive progress. Post this 1. Head Coach Maurice Williams - Head Coach Maurice (Moe) Williams leads the Stallions, bringing his NFL expertise to guide the team and his sons to success on and off the field. 2. Assistant Coach Reggie Hayward - Assistant Coach Reggie Hayward shares his wisdom from a nine-year NFL career, inspiring the Stallions with lessons in discipline and professionalism. 3. Assistant Coach Joe Zelenka - Assistant Coach Joe Zelenka, a veteran of 13 NFL seasons, including nine with the Jaguars, helps mold the next generation of football talent at Providence.

Bringing their NFL expertise and passion for the game, these six former Jaguars are leading the Stallions with the same heart and intensity they once showed on game day. Under the guidance of Head Coach Maurice (Moe) Williams — father to senior Mason and freshman Myles Williams — the private Christian high school team is also coached by Reggie Hayward (father to senior Sam and sophomore Israel Hayward), Joe Zelenka (father to senior Benjamin Zelenka), Greg Jones (father to junior Caden Jones), Chris Ziemann (father to freshman Maddyx Ziemann), and Roy Miller.

"When the opportunity to return to Providence as Head Coach came up, I was thrilled — especially with my son now on the team," says Williams, who took on the role in 2022 after a nine-year pro career of starting 100 games for the Jaguars and a successful run as an offensive assistant at Providence from 2013 to 2017. "When it came time to build my coaching staff, I reached out to my former teammates, and the response was unanimous: 'Count me in!'"

Williams built much of his staff with former Jaguars players who were committed to preparing their sons for the real world through sports and education. The coaches emphasize responsibility and professionalism, guiding the boys to understand the discipline required to succeed. They also inspire them by sharing their experiences, reminding the players that while the journey is challenging, it's one they've successfully walked.

"When I started this coaching journey, the goal was to use sports as a platform to help my kids get into college and prepare for life," says Assistant Coach Reggie Hayward, who played nine seasons for the Denver Broncos and Jaguars and is a recent Iowa State Hall of Famer. "I remind them it's not about chasing fame — it's about discipline and professionalism. What you see on social media or TV isn't the full story. Sports can open doors, but it takes hard work and focus to go far, both on and off the field."

Williams and his coaching staff impart the practical knowledge they've gained playing football in the NFL and the intangibles that contribute to success in the real world: hard work, teamwork, mental toughness, integrity, and a competitive spirit. "My coaching philosophy is that we're called to raise a generation of young men to be impacters for greatness in our world," he says.

The impact of their fathers' coaching goes beyond the field. Mason Williams reflects on the unique experience of having his father, "Coach Moe," as his mentor: "It's rare for a kid to practice and see their dad as the head coach. He's consistent on and off the field, coaching with the same dedication and care as he shows at home. His NFL experience sets a high bar for work ethic, and seeing his achievements motivates me to follow in his footsteps."

Meanwhile, Assistant Coach Joe Zelenka, who enjoyed a distinguished 13-season NFL career, nine with the Jaguars, shares his perspective on coaching: "With my fellow coaches, we're still sharing the highs and lows around football, arguably the greatest team sport. In football, it takes an entire team to win. We were students of the game, around the best coaches and players. Now, we can coach the players, including our sons, as we help grow them into young men."

Since Williams and his pro coaching team took over the Providence Stallions, the team has seen remarkable progress. "When I inherited the program, they were coming off a challenging year," Williams said. "In our first season, we turned things around with five wins. Last year, we achieved a 7-4 record, made the playoffs, and came just one game shy of winning the division. We had some huge wins along the way."

With a current record of 3-1 in 2024, the Stallions are poised to build on their recent successes. "This year, we're aiming to improve on what we achieved last year," Williams adds. "We're looking to win the division and make the playoffs again. We're trending in the right direction."

The Stallions' coaches and players are excited about their ongoing progress and remain focused on their season goals.

About Providence School and The Stallions

Providence School of Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier private, co-ed Christian institution offering a comprehensive education from preschool through 12th grade. The school emphasizes college preparatory academics, award-winning fine arts, and a championship-level athletics program. Providence integrates faith into daily life as a Christ-centered community with activities like weekly chapel services and global mission opportunities. Known for its rigorous curriculum, the school also boasts a 100% college acceptance rate for its graduates. The Providence High School Stallions varsity football team carries on a proud tradition of success both on and off the field. Since its founding in 1998, the program has built a reputation for its aggressive defense and high-powered offense. Under the leadership of a dedicated coaching staff led by Head Coach Maurice "Moe" Williams and other NFL greats, the Stallions emphasize not just athletic achievement but also the development of character and leadership through faith. Many former players have gone on to compete at the collegiate and professional levels. As the team grows, with expanded facilities and player development programs, Providence High remains committed to fostering young men into future leaders through competition and service.

