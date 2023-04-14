CONTINUING THEIR SECOND CHANCE MONTH COMMEMORATIONS, EMPLOY PRINCE GEORGE'S HOSTS THE SECOND CHANCE MONTH EXPUNGEMENT FAIR

SEAT PLEASANT, Md., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Held on April 13, the Second Chance Month Expungement Fair at the Cedar Heights Community Center was hosted by Employ Prince George's in partnership with local organizations and community leaders. The successful fair helped returning citizens through the process of expunging their records in order to gain greater employment opportunities and a brighter future.

During the event, close to 80 individuals with criminal records had the opportunity to learn about the expungement process and connect with our partnered legal professionals, Maryland Legal Aid, who provided guidance on the expungement process and helped individuals understand their rights. Additionally, attendees were able to network with employers and community organizations that offer resources and support for returning citizens.

The fair is just one of many events that Employ Prince George's is hosting for Second Chance Month, a national campaign to raise awareness about the barriers that individuals with criminal records face when re-entering society. Next, EPG will host the Second Chance Month Job & Resource Fair on April 27, also at Cedar Heights Community Center. Returning citizens are encouraged to attend and can register by visiting tinyurl.com/SecondChance23.

For more information about Employ Prince George's and their programs and services for job seekers, visit their website at EmployPG.org.

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

For more information, please visit www.EmployPG.org.

SOURCE Employ Prince George's