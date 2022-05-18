Continuing to Fight Hunger With Healing: Health and Wellness Advocate and Entrepreneur, Debra Peek- Haynes Receives $10,000 Grant for Healthy Youth Project

Program Has Engaged High School Youth to Make Healthy Choices for Almost Five Years

DALLAS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHK Wellness Strategies Inc., (DHKW) the health-focused company where Debra Peek-Haynes gives leadership as its president, has announced a new relationship with Communities Foundation of Texas. A $10,000 grant from the Communities Foundation of Texas will assist in supporting DHKW 's health and nutrition programing and the development of school campus gardens in underserved communities. Debra Peek-Haynes is also the first lady of Friendship West Baptist Church .

The grant is designated for DHK's Healthy Youth Project, which aims to enlighten and empower student participants to choose a healthier lifestyle by introducing various workshops to address natural ways of avoiding chronic diseases through diet.

The Communities Foundation of Texas' grants supports programs that address needs across the North Texas region, with a focus on those which use data and best practices to create measurable impact; support under-resourced communities by building on the assets of community members; improve access and outcomes for marginalized communities; and promote collaboration across other organizations. DHK Wellness Strategies Inc. applied through the Living Grant Application - Social Services, which seeks organizations with innovative programs that provide access to healthy, fresh foods, such as through community gardens, urban farms, pop-up produce markets and food delivery, one of four funding priority areas.

The Healthy Youth Project creates a fun and engaging learning environment for middle and high school students during the school year, to learn the benefits of how a healthier diet will significantly impact their overall mental and physical health. Students participate in an interactive curriculum, including healthy cooking demonstrations and development of an urban school garden: students volunteer to help cultivate the garden along with the organic farming consultant. Students and teachers have access to the produce for their families and the community.

As many inner-city students meet the USDA guidelines of living in a food desert, the Healthy Youth Project was developed over several years after numerous research uncovered the correlations between academic performance, emotional and physical health and diet. The Healthy Youth Project exposes disadvantaged students to practical and healthier lifestyle solutions. The inaugural program was implemented at Lincoln High School in 2018. In the almost five years since the pilot program, is expanding the program to include seven additional high schools by Fall 2022.

About DHK Wellness Strategies Inc.

DHK Wellness Strategies Inc. was created to address the needs of youth, children and adults in inner cities with specific focus on the African American and Hispanic communities. Led by President & CEO Debra Peek-Haynes, Education/Bilingual Consultant Cecilia Criner and Agricultural Consultant Darciea Houston, DHK Wellness Strategies Inc. consults with licensed healthcare professionals to devise plans and workshops to address health related issues in under-served communities. More information can be found at www.dhkwellnessstrategies.com .

About Debra Peek-Haynes

Debra Peek-Haynes is a wellness advocate, entrepreneur, bestselling author, "The Beginners' Guide to Healthy Living" and founder of "Debra's Healing Kitchen" where she travels the world speaking about healthy-living, conducting demonstrations on how to cook delicious healthy soulful food, especially in communities of color, where obesity and poor nutrition contribute to high mortality rates. Debra developed this passion when she was healed from infertility through proper nutrition. www.debrapeekhaynes.com

