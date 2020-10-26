Continuing to Support Employers Through the COVID-19 Pandemic, Latest Paychex Flex® Enhancements Help Businesses Reduce Risk, Maintain Compliance, and Move into the Future of Work

"In the event of any crisis, an organization is met with new hurdles, but their existing challenges don't just disappear. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, HR leaders have been juggling more than ever before to maintain compliance and manage productivity," said Martin Mucci , Paychex president and CEO. "With our long history of supporting employers through many different phases of challenge and growth, Paychex is uniquely positioned to help them adapt and thrive not only through the uncertainties of COVID-19 but the transition to the future of work."

"As our business grew, we needed to find new ways to find people, manage our people, and communicate with our people," said Shiloh Jones, CEO of H.Y.P.E Counseling Services. "When we looked at Paychex we wanted a system that not only encompasses what we needed but where we want to go. We were able to customize and build out a platform that allows us to remain compliant and that I can check from anywhere in the world."

As part of Paychex's 2020 Pulse of HR Survey, 79 percent of HR leaders agreed that technology enables their workforce to be more efficient and productive. However, when asked to select the most significant challenges they are facing as a result of COVID-19, 40 percent said providing technology to keep employees productive is proving to be difficult in the new business environment.

"At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses lacked the technology infrastructure needed to adjust to this new environment. Now, more leaders are turning to tech solutions to maintain operations, stay connected with employees, and keep their people productive," said Tom Hammond, Paychex vice president of corporate strategy and product management. "The products and services we're introducing are powerful tools in helping business owners protect what they've worked hard to build – from both a financial and safety standpoint – and provide support to help them continue to achieve their growth goals."

Headlining the Fall Paychex Flex Product Launch are:

Apple Watch®/Google Assistant™ Device Integration: Enables workers to access their HR info easily without logging in from a phone or desktop PC. Now through an Apple Watch, employees can view their most recent pay information and through Google Assistant, employees can retrieve their pay information and Paychex Flex notifications via voice command.

PEO Protection Plus Package: Helps business owners to protect their bottom line from unforeseen costs, including cyberattacks and employee lawsuits, as exposure to these risks is rapidly increasing due to COVID-19. Available to both Oasis, a Paychex® company, and PaychexOne professional employer organization (PEO) clients, the Protection Plus Package provides peace-of-mind for business owners knowing they're covered under both Cyber Liability and Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI) policies.

EEO-1 Compliance: Now offered as part of the Compliance dashboard in Paychex Flex, business owners can easily capture, track, and prepare a report to assist with completing the Employment Data section of the EEO-1 Report. Employee self-service features optimize data collection necessary for reporting.

Tax Lookup: Tax reporting mistakes are time-consuming and can be difficult to resolve; and in the current environment, they could prove to be more costly than ever before. Using employees' work and personal address information, the new Tax Lookup tool in Paychex Flex automatically suggests the applicable state, unemployment, and local taxes so employers can apply employee tax information quickly and accurately.

Flex Time Employee User Experience: With increasing demand for digital and mobile tools for employees, the redesigned employee experience for Paychex Flex Time can help employees complete key tasks quickly, safely, and accurately. The mobile-first approach of these enhanced tools allows employees to easily track their hours, request time off, review their timecards, or exchange shifts with other workers from any device.

Peer Reviews: Keeping employees engaged and focused on results is critical, especially with distributed teams who can become disconnected from leaders, each other, and the goals of the business. With the introduction of peer reviews, Paychex has updated its 360-degree performance management solution in Paychex Flex to include manager and self-review workflows. With mobile and self-service capabilities, these features offer another channel for communicating feedback on a continuous basis.

This latest product release builds on Paychex's track record of innovation, including introducing the HR industry's first Real-Time Payments solution in May, which allows employers to instantly pay employees for time worked, as well as the solutions included in the company's recent summer product launch designed to help organizations stay connected, compliant, and productive throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Through the tools we introduce, we not only want to provide businesses with a sense of security but also a way to move forward and take advantage of the opportunities of the evolving business landscape," said Mucci. "In this current environment, the many advantages of implementing forward-looking technology solutions have been thrown into sharp focus. Paychex is here to support employers no matter where they are in their HR technology journey."

To learn more about the features and functions included in the Fall Paychex Flex Product Launch, visit payx.me/fall2020.

