Continuity Programs' MyLeadDashboard Features Automated Real Estate Prospecting Solutions

"This technology offering is well worth our development investment," says Kirk King, president of Continuity Programs. Already known for customer service excellence, Continuity Programs seized on the opportunity to give real estate companies and agents automated marketing solutions backed with great service. As King explains, "Our research showed this was an area other companies were lacking. Agents simply wanted more support and we knew we could meet those expectations."

MyLeadDashboard helps busy agents and brokerages build their brand, attract new listings, gain future referrals, and advertise their success. Companies can choose from a library of Just Listed and Just Sold designs or have Continuity Programs design and set up custom branded pieces. Mailings include personalized URLs and landing pages for online lead generation.

MLS integration with MyLeadDashboard allows for a hands-free campaign. Agents can opt-in to the program, choose a corporate-approved design, and let the system handle all the work. It does not require any data entry, which helps lead to increased productivity.

Fully automated Just Listed and Just Sold mailing campaigns are an exciting piece of the MyLeadDashboard software. It provides brokers and agents easy customization and real-time reporting. The system also includes a built-in CRM and multi-year client follow-up programs.

Learn more about MyLeadDashboard and request a demo here: continuityprograms.com.

About Continuity Programs

Continuity Programs, Inc. serves real estate companies with easy-to-use customer relationship management (CRM) software and automated marketing solutions. Since 1973, Continuity Programs' campaigns have consistently proven to drive referrals and repeat business, generate exclusive leads, and increase client retention for agents across the US.

Media contact:

Gina Smerecki

Continuity Programs, Inc.

800-521-0026

http://www.continuityprograms.com/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continuity-programs-myleaddashboard-features-automated-real-estate-prospecting-solutions-300660253.html

SOURCE Continuity Programs, Inc.

Related Links

https://continuityprograms.com

