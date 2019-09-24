Continuity Software Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network With AvailabilityGuard NXG Now Available on AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuity Software™, a leading provider of IT and cyber resilience assurance solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, today announced that it achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Achieving APN Advanced Technology Partner status demonstrates that the company has not only built a strong, proven product deployed on AWS, but also stands out to AWS customers as having a top tier cloud software solution.

Continuity Software also announced that its new AvailabilityGuard NXG is now available on AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. More businesses will be able to easily take advantage of Continuity Software's solution to further protect themselves and prevent future outages and data-loss incidents.

In a highly complex multi-cloud environment, with a large volume of ongoing changes and thousands of ever-evolving best practices, it's almost impossible to manually identify risks, and thus, misconfigurations can happen. AvailabilityGuard NXG looks for misconfigurations and deviations from vendor and industry best practices across all layers in a company's multi cloud environment. The solution addresses resilience assurance challenges in public cloud environments and proactively prevents outages, data-loss and security breaches.

"We are very proud to have achieved APN Advanced Technology Partner status," said Gil Hecht, CEO of Continuity Software. "As our customers move critical workloads to the cloud, we invested significant resources to enhance our products to automatically and proactively detect risks and misconfigurations across all layers, including virtual machines, containers, networks, load balancers, databases, cloud storage, DNS, and more, before they lead to service disruptions or outages, which impact business. It is gratifying to be recognized for that."

About Continuity Software

Founded in 2005, Continuity Software helps the world's leading organizations, including 6 of the top 10 US banks, to achieve resilience in every type of IT environment. Our solutions proactively prevent outages and data-loss incidents on critical IT infrastructure. As a result, unplanned infrastructure outages are reduced by over 80%, and conﬁguration errors are resolved before they turn into costly service incidents. Our proven technology and methodology now encompass cyber-resilience and protect mission-critical data residing in vulnerable storage systems against cyber-attacks, prevent data loss, and ensure data recoverability. For more information, please visit http://www.continuitysoftware.com , email: info@continuitysoftware.com, or call: +1-888-782-8170 (United States).

SOURCE Continuity Software