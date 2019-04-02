Continuity Software Introduces Next Generation of Resilience Assurance Solutions Preventing Downtime, Data Loss and Cyber-Resilience Risks in Hybrid IT Infrastructure

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuity Software ™, the leading provider of proactive IT and cyber resilience assurance solutions for hybrid IT environments, today unveiled its brand new AvailabilityGuard NXG technology, the next generation of the company's resilience assurance solutions. The new technology is the industry's first to detect and prevent outages across a range of IT environments, including on-prem data center, private cloud, public cloud, and any combination, as well as support modern IT workloads (Containers, Kubernetes).

In today's complex technology ecosystem, while companies are increasingly implementing innovative technologies such as multiple clouds, Software-Defined Infrastructure, Containers and Kubernetes, there has not yet been a corresponding increase in system reliability. Proactive resilience assurance is the missing piece to attaining desired resiliency levels.

Among the features of AvailabilityGuard NXG and its underlying Resilience Assurance Platform are proactive resilience validation of public cloud environments including a modern CI/CD pipeline, and cyber resilience of critical data storage systems, both addressing users' expectations of 24/7 uptime.

"We are thrilled to announce the next generation of our resilience assurance solutions," said Gil Hecht, CEO of Continuity Software. "This launch of AvailabilityGuard NXG positions us as the only company that is able to address resilience assurance needs in a hybrid, modern IT environment, giving our customers the peace of mind to know that as they make changes and upgrades to their IT systems, they can rely on our technology to ensure that there is no downtime, data-loss or cyber resilience risks."

Working with some of the world's largest enterprise companies, Continuity Software's solutions are proven to be successfully detect misconﬁgurations that may cause downtime, data-loss or cyber risks for Hybrid IT & multi-cloud environments (covering Legacy, Private Cloud, Public Cloud & Mixed). The technology is built with a deep knowledge base of vendor, industry and regulatory best practices, as well as community input, allowing customers to achieve visibility and control of their resilience status, while improving recovery outcomes and lowering associated costs.

The new product is based on a newly built state-of-the-art resilience assurance platform that is:

Designed for modern workloads.

Based on a new architecture that supports agile business requirements, including proactive resilience validation as part of a modern CI/CD process.

Part of one unified platform for Cyber and IT resilience assurance.

Built with a modern UI that provides a dashboard for resilience status.

To learn more about the new solutions and underlying platform, join Continuity Software's webinar on April 16th, 2019, at 11am EST. Guest speaker Naveen Chhabra, Senior Analyst at Forrester, and Doron Pinhas, CTO at Continuity Software, will discuss the emerging challenges organizations face when working to improve reliability, and some of the new technologies used to successfully address this problem.

About Continuity Software

Founded in 2005, Continuity Software helps the world's leading organizations, including 6 of the top 10 US banks, to achieve resilience in every type of IT environment. Our solutions proactively prevent outages and data loss incidents on critical IT infrastructure. As a result, unplanned infrastructure outages are reduced by over 80%, and conﬁguration errors are resolved before they turn into costly service incidents. Our proven technology and methodology now encompasses cyber-resilience. Our solutions protect mission-critical data residing in vulnerable storage systems against cyber-attacks, prevent data loss, and ensure data recoverability. For more information, please visit http://www.continuitysoftware.com , email: info@continuitysoftware.com, or call: +1-888-782-8170 (United States).

