Continuoglucose monitoring market size to increase by USD 2,588.61 million; North America to contribute 43% of market growth - Technavio

Jan 11, 2023, 21:45 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The continuoglucose monitoring market by component, end-user, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37% and register an incremental growth of USD 2,588.61 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report
The report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Abbott Laboratories: The company offers continuoglucose monitoring such as FreeStyle Libre 3 system.
- B. Braun SE: The company offers continuoglucose monitoring such as Space Glucose Control System.
- Dexcom Inc.: The company offers continuoglucose monitoring such as Dexcom G6 CGM System.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.: The company offers continuoglucose monitoring through its brand Accu-Chek.
- General Electric Co.
- GlySens Inc.
- Johnson and Johnson
- LifeScan IP Holdings LLC
- Medtronic Plc
By region, the global dental surgical equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The introduction of new technologies that continuously monitor glucose levels and the increasing number of approvals by the US FDA for new products are driving the growth of the regional market.
The market is driven by factors such as the rise in the diabetic population, and technological innovations and advances will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the lower diagnosis and treatment rate is hindering the market growth.
- By component, the market is segmented into sensors, transmitters, and receivers. The sensors segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
The vital signs monitoring devices market size is projected to grow by USD 4.79 billion between 2022 and 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.13%. The growing preference for self-care monitoring devices is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as intense competition among vendors may impede the market growth.
The cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market size is projected to grow by USD 5.52 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%. The increasing prevalence of CVDs is notably driving the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market growth, although factors such as the high costs of CM and CRM devices may impede the market growth.
What are the key data covered in this continuous glucose monitoring market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud data warehouse market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the continuous glucose monitoring market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the continuous glucose monitoring market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of continuous glucose monitoring market vendors
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
158
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2,588.61 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
5.61
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 43%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl, Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, B. Braun SE, Dexcom Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., GlySens Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LifeScan IP Holdings LLC, Medtronic Plc, Medtrum Technologies Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, NXP Semiconductors NV, Senseonics Holdings Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Terumo Corp., and Ypsomed AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
