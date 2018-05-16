Continuous Accounting, Intercompany Account Reconciliation And Automation Key Topics At InTheBlack APAC 2018

The 2-day conference will feature speakers from regional BlackLine customers, including ActewAGL and Charter Hall, with Finance & Accounting (F&A) professionals from each sharing best practices learned by automating critical F&A processes using BlackLine's cloud platform.

A key theme for this year's conference is Continuous Accounting, an advance over the traditional record-to-report process where real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities enabling companies to continually capture, validate and analyze financial data in a timely and precise manner. Attendees of ITB APAC will learn first-hand how leading-edge organizations that adopt a Continuous Accounting model are transforming their F&A departments. Reconciliation of intercompany accounts also will be highlighted.

In addition to BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker and other BlackLine experts, presentations will be given by thought leaders from Deloitte and SAP. In addition, Annabelle Chauncy, CEO and founding director of School for Life Foundation, will deliver a leadership keynote drawing on her experience starting a multi-national NGO from scratch at the age of 21. Leading business and technology journalist Beverley Head will emcee the event.

Representatives from other BlackLine client companies from around the APAC region are registered to attend, joining BlackLine's team of experts in Sydney. As part of the company's ongoing commitment to strengthen its global operations to provide clients everywhere with superior service, BlackLine has designed the 2-day event as an interactive session for attendees in the region to share their ideas on how F&A can get the most value out of the BlackLine platform.

Both new and experienced users who attend the Sydney sessions will be given an opportunity to:

Learn best practices from BlackLine's team of experts and other customers

Hear how experienced users from other regional companies creatively use BlackLine

Preview upcoming software enhancements

Directly influence the product direction going forward

BlackLine currently has more than 150 customers based in the Asia-Pacific region, including ANZ Banking Group, Cold Storage, Coopervision, DuluxGroup, Qantas Airways, Scoot Tigerair and Tabcorp Holdings, with sales, professional services and technical support team employees based in Australia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore.

ITB APAC 2018 will be held on 22-23 May at the Shangri-La Hotel, Sydney. For more information, go here.

About BlackLine

BlackLine is a provider of cloud-based solutions that transform Finance and Accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. Designed to complement virtually all ERP and other financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform.



Enabling customers to move beyond outdated processes and point solutions to a Continuous Accounting model, in which real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities, BlackLine helps companies modernize accounting operations with intelligent automation, ensuring more accurate and insightful financial statements and a more efficient financial close. More than 2,200 companies with users in approximately 150 countries around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements.

BlackLine is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation of FCPM.

Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

