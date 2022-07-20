Continuous Basalt Fiber Market Size to grow by USD 135.06 million, ARMBASALT CJSC and BASTECH Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Read our Sample Report

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the continuous basalt fiber market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ARMBASALT CJSC, BASTECH, Fiberbas construction and building technologies, HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd., INCOTELOGY GmbH, JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd., Kamenny Vek, MAFIC, Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd., and Technobasalt-Invest LLC. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

ARMBASALT CJSC - The company offers basalt fiber for construction material.

The company offers basalt fiber for construction material. BASTECH - The company offers basalt fiber which is used as a reinforcing agent for concrete, plaster and plastics, providing three-dimensional strengthening.

The company offers basalt fiber which is used as a reinforcing agent for concrete, plaster and plastics, providing three-dimensional strengthening. Fiberbas construction and building technologies - The company offers basalt fiber which has attractive properties of the end product and improved efficiency in terms of chemical and vibration resistance, resistance to supreme temperatures, and water absorption.

The company offers basalt fiber which has attractive properties of the end product and improved efficiency in terms of chemical and vibration resistance, resistance to supreme temperatures, and water absorption. HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd. - The company offers various continuous basalt fiber products which include chopped fibers, rovings, fabrics, and others.

The company offers various continuous basalt fiber products which include chopped fibers, rovings, fabrics, and others. INCOTELOGY GmbH - The company offers continuous basalt fiber products for the automotive and aerospace industry.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 !

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Construction



Molding



Electrical And Electronics



Automotive



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2021-2025: Revenue-Generating Application Segments

The construction segment contributes the highest to the market growth. Continuous basalt fiber has low thermal conductivity, high strength, low weight, strong resistance, high compatibility with organic and inorganic binders, and high fire resistance and durability. Hence, it is preferred in the construction industry when compared to traditional materials such as carbon, steel, and glass fibers. Moreover, continuous basalt fiber is environment-friendly and costs less.

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist continuous basalt fiber market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the continuous basalt fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the continuous basalt fiber market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of continuous basalt fiber market vendors

Related Reports:

Spandex Fiber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bicomponent Fiber Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.1% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 135.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ARMBASALT CJSC, BASTECH, Fiberbas construction and building technologies, HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd., INCOTELOGY GmbH, JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd., Kamenny Vek, MAFIC, Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd., and Technobasalt-Invest LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Commodity Chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Molding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Molding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Molding - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Electrical and Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Electrical and Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ARMBASALT CJSC

Exhibit 49: ARMBASALT CJSC - Overview



Exhibit 50: ARMBASALT CJSC - Product and service



Exhibit 51: ARMBASALT CJSC - Key offerings

10.4 BASTECH

Exhibit 52: BASTECH - Overview



Exhibit 53: BASTECH - Product and service



Exhibit 54: BASTECH - Key offerings

10.5 Fiberbas construction and building technologies

Exhibit 55: Fiberbas construction and building technologies - Overview



Exhibit 56: Fiberbas construction and building technologies - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Fiberbas construction and building technologies - Key offerings

10.6 HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 58: HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 INCOTELOGY GmbH

Exhibit 61: INCOTELOGY GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 62: INCOTELOGY GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 63: INCOTELOGY GmbH - Key offerings

10.8 JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 64: JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Kamenny Vek

Exhibit 67: Kamenny Vek - Overview



Exhibit 68: Kamenny Vek - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Kamenny Vek - Key offerings

10.10 MAFIC

Exhibit 70: MAFIC - Overview



Exhibit 71: MAFIC - Product and service



Exhibit 72: MAFIC - Key offerings

10.11 Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 73: Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Technobasalt-Invest LLC

Exhibit 76: Technobasalt-Invest LLC - Overview



Exhibit 77: Technobasalt-Invest LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Technobasalt-Invest LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 80: Research Methodology



Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 82: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio