Continuous Bioprocessing Market to Be Worth $1.32 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, 'Continuous Bioprocessing Market by Product (Filtration, Chromatography, Bioreactor, Incubator, Centrifuge, Reagents) Process (Upstream, Downstream) Application (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Plasma Fractionation, R&D) End User—Global Forecast to 2031", published by Meticulous Research®, the continuous bioprocessing market is projected to reach $1.32 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2024 to 2031.

Continuous bioprocessing has become a major trend in biopharmaceutical manufacturing due to its agility, flexibility, efficiency, and robustness. It reduces the number of steps and holds, requires smaller facilities with limited equipment, and improves product quality, enabling real-time release. Advantages such as cost efficiency and improved product quality are expected to drive the adoption of continuous bioprocessing in the biopharmaceutical industry in the coming years. Continuous bioprocessing involves the use of filtration, chromatography, centrifugation, bioreactors, incubators/shakers, sterilizers, cell culture media, buffers, and reagents.

Bioprocessing 4.0 Generating Growth Opportunities for Market Stakeholders

Bioprocessing 4.0 is defined as an end-to-end connected bioprocess, where all equipment and systems in the process are connected digitally, forming the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to run, control, and enhance the process through feedback loops and Machine Learning (ML) or Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The rapid development in emerging economies, progressing research on biologics, and the increasing penetration of biopharmaceuticals have created tremendous opportunities for biopharma manufacturers, boosting the demand for continuous bioprocessing technologies. The manufacture of biologics has grown significantly over the last five years. The industry is shifting towards Bioprocessing 4.0, a term derived from Industry 4.0, a national strategic initiative launched by the German government in 2010. The Biopharma 4.0 concept has steadily gained momentum over the past several years, generating market growth opportunities.

Bioprocessing 4.0 integrates automation technologies such as robotics, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, among others, to improve bioprocesses in the pharmaceutical industry. AI-driven predictive analytics and modeling help in biopharmaceutical process development, reducing costs, time, and risks associated with experiment-based approaches. Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are under constant pressure to develop biopharmaceuticals in shorter timeframes without compromising product safety and quality, driving the demand for Bioprocessing 4.0.

The key players operating in the continuous bioprocessing market are 3M Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Repligen Corporation (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), Bionet (Spain), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Entegris, Inc. (U.S.), and Meissner Corporation (U.S.).

Among all the products studied in this report, the filtration systems & consumables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is driven by the high preference for filtration methods as a separation technique in bioprocessing, technological advancements in filtration devices, and the need for high cell densities in controlling the bioburden in biopharmaceuticals. Investments by market players in advancing filtration systems also support the growth of this segment. For instance, in May 2023, 3M Company (U.S.) invested $150 million in advancing its biopharma filtration technology. The investment includes facility and equipment improvements in 3M manufacturing facilities in Europe.

Among all the process types studied in this report, in 2024, the downstream processes segment is expected to account for the larger share of the continuous bioprocessing market. The segment's large share is attributed to the high adoption of downstream processing in continuous manufacturing to check the final product quality, the increasing use of downstream bioprocessing for vaccine production and viral inactivation, and the increasing number of CMOs engaged in downstream processing. The players in this market are focused on strategic collaborations to advance downstream processes. For instance, in January 2023, Sartorius AG (Germany) collaborated with RoosterBio, Inc. (U.S.) to advance downstream purification processes in exosome manufacturing.

Among all the applications studied in this report, in 2024, the commercial applications segment is expected to account for the larger share of the continuous bioprocessing market. Increasing investments in constructing facilities compatible with continuous bioprocessing for the commercial manufacture of biopharmaceuticals is a key factor supporting this segment's large share. The implementation of continuous bioprocessing in commercial biopharmaceutical manufacturing improves productivity and reduces manufacturing costs, reducing the prices of biopharmaceutical products, making medicines more accessible, and improving the quality of care. The shift in focus toward personalized medicines and individualized biologics also supports the adoption of continuous biomanufacturing in commercial applications.

Among all the end users studied in this report, the CDMOs & CROs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for continuous bioprocessing among CDMOs & CROs is expected to increase during the forecast period, mainly due to the flexibility offered by continuous bioprocessing and rising investments and partnerships among CDMOs and CROs. Continuous manufacturing reduces the overall process duration, helping save on operational and utility costs. These benefits are expected to support the adoption of continuous bioprocessing among CDMOs & CROs, boosting the growth of this segment.

Geographically, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the continuous bioprocessing market. North America's major market share is attributed to the high R&D expenditure, growth in the pharmaceutical industry, and increasing pharmaceutical expenditure in the region. Also, initiatives supporting the uptake of biosimilars, and the rising number of biopharmaceutical approvals are accelerating research on precision medicines. According to the U.S. FDA, in 2023, 25 biologics were approved, compared to 14 in 2022.

Scope of the Report:

Continuous Bioprocessing Market Assessment—by Product

Filtration Systems & Consumables

Chromatography Systems & Consumables

Cell Culture Media, Buffers, and Reagents

Incubators & Shakers

Bioreactors

Centrifuges

Sterilizers

Other Instruments & Consumables

Note: Other instruments & consumables include membrane absorbers, connectors & clamps, and sampling systems.

Continuous Bioprocessing Market Assessment—by Process Type

Upstream Processes

Downstream Processes

Continuous Bioprocessing Market Assessment—by Application

Commercial Applications

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAb) Production

Cell & Gene Therapy Production

Vaccine Manufacturing

Plasma Fractionation

Recombinant Protein Production

Research & Development (R&D) Applications

Continuous Bioprocessing Market Assessment—by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) & Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Continuous Bioprocessing Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K Italy Spain Switzerland Ireland Denmark Belgium Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(APAC) Latin America

Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.