Continuous Bioprocessing Market Worth $599 Million | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuous Bioprocessing Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $218 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $599 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The global continuous bioprocessing market is growing owing to factors such as favorable regulatory & government support for innovative technologies, and emergence of integrated end-to-end continuous bioprocessing. The market growth could be hampered by high capital investment that could limit the entry for small players.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Continuous Bioprocessing Market"

259 - Tables

46 - Figures

273 - Pages

Continuous Bioprocessing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $218 million Estimated Value by 2028 $599 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Scale of Operation, Process, Application & End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities PAT-enabled optimization of continuous bioprocesses Key Market Drivers The emergence of integrated end-to-end continuous bioprocessing is projecting the market growth

The chromatography systems and consumables segment accounted for the largest share by product in the continuous bioprocessing market in 2022.

By product, the continuous bioprocessing market has been categorized as chromatography systems & consumables; filtration systems & devices; bioreactors; cell culture media, cell lines, buffers, and reagents; and other products. The chromatography systems and consumables segment held the largest share of the global continuous bioprocessing market in 2022. With an increased demand for biologics, the need for intensification of the upstream and downstream process to boost productivity and lower manufacturing costs has increased. This has created a demand for multicolumn chromatography, which can be effectively operated continuously to increase output and decrease resin & buffer usage, thus ensuring optimal operations.

The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the continuous bioprocessing market in 2022.

Based on application, the continuous bioprocessing market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cell and gene therapy, other applications. In 2022, the monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the continuous bioprocessing market. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for single use bioreactors in the manufacturing of mAbs due to low cost, low workforce requirements, and reduction in time-consuming changeover procedures and validation.

The downstream bioprocess segment accounted for the largest share of the process segment in the continuous bioprocessing market in 2022.

The continuous bioprocessing market is segmented into upstream & downstream bioprocesses. downstream bioprocess is the largest process segment of the continuous bioprocessing market. Advancements in downstream technologies such as Single-pass Tangential Flow Filtration (SPTFF) and multicolumn chromatography is expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

The North American region catered for the largest share of the continuous bioprocessing market in 2022.

The continuous bioprocessing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America regional market held a substantial share of the continuous bioprocessing market owing to the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry and major players operating in the continuous bioprocessing market.

Continuous Bioprocessing Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The emergence of integrated end-to-end continuous bioprocessing is projecting the market growth

Restraints:

High capital investment to limit entry for smaller players

Opportunities:

PAT-enabled optimization of continuous bioprocesses

Challenge:

Operational challenges

Key Market Players of Continuous Bioprocessing Industry:

Key players in the continuous bioprocessing market include Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Repligen Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), 3M Company (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Entegris (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Meissner filtration products, Inc. (US), Kühner AG (Switzerland), Esco Lifesciences Group (Singapore), SATAKE MultiMix Corporation (Japan), Bionet (Spain), Stobbe Group (Switzerland), bbi-biotech GmbH (Germany), OmniBRx Biotechnologies (India), Cell Culture Company, LLC (US), Pierre Guérin (France), Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany), Zellwerk GmbH (Germany), 3D Biotek, LLC (US), FiberCell Systems Inc. (US), among others.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side 30%

By Designation: Managers - 45%, CXO & Directors - 30%, and Executives - 25%

By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10% and Middle East & Africa - 5%

Recent Developments:

In August 2023 , Sartorius collaborated with Repligen Corporation and launched the Integrated bioreactor system. This system incorporates Repligen XCell ATF upstream intensification technology into Sartorius' Biostat STR bioreactor to simplify intensified seed train and N perfusion implementation for biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

, Sartorius collaborated with Repligen Corporation and launched the Integrated bioreactor system. This system incorporates Repligen XCell ATF upstream intensification technology into Sartorius' Biostat STR bioreactor to simplify intensified seed train and N perfusion implementation for biopharmaceutical manufacturers. In July 2022 , Cytiva expanded its operations with a new facility in Muskegon, Michigan . The new chromatography resins manufacturing site is part of Cytiva's expansion investment.

Continuous Bioprocessing Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall continuous bioprocessing market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, growing adoption among CDMOs and CMOs, advantages of continuous bioprocessing over batch/fed-batch mode, favorable regulatory & government support for innovative technologies, and emergence of integrated end-to-end continuous bioprocessing), restraints (high capital investment to limit entry for small players and stringent regulatory requirements), opportunities (high growth potential of emerging economies and PAT-enabled optimization of continuous bioprocessing), and Challenges (integration into existing manufacturing facilities and operational challenges) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the continuous bioprocessing market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the continuous bioprocessing market

Competitive Assessment: Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG ( Germany ), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Repligen Corporation (US), Merck KGaA ( Germany ), 3M Company (US), Getinge AB ( Sweden ), Eppendorf SE ( Germany ), Corning Incorporated (US), Entegris (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation ( Japan ), Meissner filtration products, Inc. (US), Kühner AG ( Switzerland ), Esco Lifesciences Group ( Singapore ), SATAKE MultiMix Corporation ( Japan ), and among others in the market.

