Continuous Composites Engages in U.S. Army ManTech Effort to Advance Manufacturing Approaches for Next-Generation Missile Components

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuous Composites, Inc. (CCI) has been awarded a multi-year contract with the U.S. Army DEVCOM Aviation and Missile Center (AvMC) to advance its CF3D® technology and improve the capability, producibility, and affordability of components for current and future missile platforms. The work is being performed in partnership with the U.S. Army's Manufacturing Technology (ManTech) program and executed through America Makes, supporting broader Department of War initiatives to evaluate faster, more cost-effective manufacturing approaches for next-generation precision strike systems.

As part of this exploratory effort, Continuous Composites is assessing opportunities to apply its CF3D technology, advanced materials, and fiber-steered design capabilities within the Precision Strike Missile architecture.

Existing manufacturing approaches for complex, high-performance components introduce production and scalability constraints that can impact predictability, throughput, and repeatability. CCI's objective in this ManTech effort is to establish a scalable manufacturing approach capable of supporting a range of aerospace and defense production requirements, nose cones, fins, leading edges, bulkheads, and other structures that demand high performance, cost efficiency, and accelerated delivery timelines.

Improving throughput and yield, reducing variability, and reinforcing supply-chain resilience are central to this effort. These activities are intended to help shape a viable production strategy capable of transitioning advanced manufacturing capability to the warfighter faster.

"We believe our technology provides game-changing capabilities to the U.S. industrial base, and we are focused on solving some of the toughest challenges related to high-performance and high-temperature materials," said Steve Starner, CEO of Continuous Composites. "Our goal is to lower program risk, improve system capability, and position our customers for confident, scalable production in the future in alignment with Department of Defense priorities."

About Continuous Composites

Continuous Composites is advancing the future of composite manufacturing with CF3D®—its patented Continuous Fiber 3D Printing technology. By integrating fiber steering, advanced materials, and automated manufacturing, CF3D enables high-performance structures with exceptional design agility for aerospace, defense, and UAV applications.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Schmittou

Director of Marketing, Continuous Composites

[email protected]

SOURCE Continuous Composites