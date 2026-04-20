Continuous Composites Expands Manufacturing Footprint to Support Production-Relevant CF3D Systems

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuous Composites announced today that it has relocated its operations to a new facility of over 17,000-square feet at 3875 N Schreiber Way, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, more than doubling its manufacturing footprint, to support the company's continued growth in advanced composite manufacturing for aerospace, defense, and high-performance applications.

The facility provides expanded capacity for system integration, engineering, and production-relevant composite manufacturing. The move reflects increasing customer demand for scalable composite structures and deeper collaboration with government, industry, and academic partners.

"We're building a manufacturing technology intended to support the warfighter, and that requires scale," said Steve Starner, CEO of Continuous Composites. "Our previous footprint limited how many systems we could build and support in parallel. This expansion gives us the space to increase production, allowing us to produce 5x more components and systems, while also giving customers more direct access to the people and infrastructure behind the technology."

The Coeur d'Alene site is configured to support large-format composite systems, digitally defined fiber architectures, and integrated software–materials workflows. It also enables future expansion across applications engineering, customer programs, and collaborative development efforts as CF3D continues advancing toward production environments.

Organizations interested in touring the facility and learning more about CF3D technology are encouraged to contact Continuous Composites to schedule a visit.

About Continuous Composites

Continuous Composites is advancing the future of composite manufacturing with CF3D, its patented Continuous Fiber 3D Printing technology. By integrating fiber steering, advanced materials, and automated manufacturing, CF3D enables high-performance structures with exceptional design agility for aerospace, defense, and UAV applications.

Media Contact

Liz Schmittou

Director of Marketing, Continuous Composites

[email protected]

www.continuouscomposites.com

SOURCE Continuous Composites