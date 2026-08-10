Continuous Composites Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Following Years of Unsuccessful Licensing Discussions

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuous Composites, Inc. ("CCI"), developer of the patented CF3D® advanced manufacturing platform, today announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Anisoprint S.a.r.l. and Anisoprint 3D Printing Technology (Suzhou) Limited, doing business as Fibre Seek.

The complaint alleges that Fibre Seek's products, including the recently launched FibreSeeker 3 continuous fiber 3D printer, infringe ten U.S. patents owned by Continuous Composites covering foundational technologies for continuous fiber composite additive manufacturing.

Continuous Composites files patent infringement lawsuit against Fibre Seek following years of licensing discussions. Post this

The lawsuit follows approximately three years of efforts by Continuous Composites to resolve the matter through licensing discussions rather than litigation.

Continuous Composites developed Continuous Fiber 3D Printing (CF3D®) technology and filed the industry's earliest patent application directed to continuous fiber additive manufacturing in 2012. Since then, the company has built one of the industry's most extensive intellectual property portfolios, consisting of more than 120 allowed U.S. patents and more than 40 international patents covering advanced composite manufacturing technologies.

"This lawsuit is not about a single patent or isolated feature," said Steve Starner, Chief Executive Officer of Continuous Composites. "The complaint alleges infringement across ten separate U.S. patents covering core technologies that helped establish continuous fiber additive manufacturing as a viable manufacturing process."

At the center of the lawsuit are patents covering methods and systems for manufacturing structural composite parts by combining continuous reinforcement fibers with polymer matrix materials during the additive manufacturing process. Continuous Composites alleges that FibreS eek's products utilize a similar continuous fiber co-extrusion approach that falls within the scope of multiple patented inventions developed by the company over more than a decade of research, engineering, and commercialization.

Beginning in 2023, Continuous Composites engaged Fibre Seek regarding its patent portfolio and the need for a commercial licensing agreement. In June 2024, Continuous Composites provided a licensing term sheet intended to establish a commercial framework that would allow Fibre Seek to continue operating while respecting Continuous Composites' intellectual property rights. Additional attempts to continue discussions were made throughout 2024 and 2025.

"We did not rush into litigation," said Starner. "For nearly three years, we pursued what we believed was the right path: direct engagement, good-faith discussions, and multiple opportunities to reach a licensing agreement. Litigation became necessary only after those efforts failed to produce a resolution."

"These patents represent almost fifteen years of investment, engineering development, testing, and commercialization," Starner added. "Our employees, customers, partners, and investors expect us to protect the innovations they helped build. We have a responsibility to defend that investment."

Because the matter is now before the courts, the company will not comment further on specific allegations beyond those contained in publicly filed court documents.

About Continuous Composites

Continuous Composites is advancing the future of composite manufacturing with CF3D®—its patented Continuous Fiber 3D Printing technology. By integrating fiber steering, advanced materials, and automated manufacturing, CF3D enables high-performance structures with exceptional design agility for aerospace, defense, and UAV applications.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Schmittou

Director of Marketing, Continuous Composites

[email protected]

SOURCE Continuous Composites