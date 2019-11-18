Continuous Delivery Foundation Hosts CD Summit With New Members, Strategic Goals for 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF), the vendor-neutral home for many of the fastest-growing projects for continuous delivery, today announced a host of information highlighting impressive growth in membership, planning, governance, security, and community-building. The CDF was established in March 2019. The current projects hosted are Jenkins, Jenkins X, Spinnaker, and Tekton.

"The CD Summit is a great chance to pull together in one place such a diverse range of members and community contributors. It's fantastic to see the progress we've made in such a short span of time. Even as we were forming the foundation earlier this year, we are thrilled to see such a quick upsurge in activities that spans technical, organizational, and corporate engagement," said Dan Lopez, CDF program manager. "DevOps technology development is better done in a vendor-neutral environment. I believe this is the key to the strong momentum of the CD Foundation. We look forward to further extending support to open source CD and DevOps projects and communities."

New Members

Membership to the CD Foundation is growing quickly, spanning a broad range of industries, international markets, and sizes of organizations. Recent new members include Integration Platform-as-a-Service provider Boomi, DevOps platform Cycloid, the Association of DevOps Professionals, the DevOps Institute, Global commerce leader eBay, leading global financial services firm JPMorgan Chase, and Open Source components management company Whitesource.

The new General Members bring the membership total to 33 and join Premier Members CapitalOne, CircleCI, Cloudbees, Google, Huawei, IBM, jFrog, Netflix and Salesforce in working together to make continuous delivery tools and processes as accessible and reliable as possible and grow the overall ecosystem.

9 Strategic Goals

As a vendor-neutral organization focused on improving software delivery, the CD Foundation governing board has stated specific goals for 2020 and beyond. The governing board has gone through a "very collaborative process," included speaking to an array of experts in the CI/CD space including Jez Humble, co-author of the Continuous Delivery Book, and Jayne Groll, Head of the DevOps Institute. More information here: https://cd.foundation/blog/2019/10/17/cdfs-governing-board-unveils-9-strategic-goals/

CD Foundation Landscape

Use and adoption of CI/CD and DevOps technologies is widespread and growing with the availability of powerful open source libraries, frameworks and platforms, not to mention a wide array of proprietary solutions. While there are many applications and tools available, the integration between them can be complicated, can pose additional challenges especially in relation to long term sustainability, and may present a barrier to adoption as part of a commercial product/service.

The CD Foundation Landscape is a top-down approach to looking at tools and applications in the ecosystem. It is an interactive tool that shows both the wide range of projects in each technology category as well as how fragmented the space can be. This allows for an analysis of where there are many solutions and where there are less. It also may suggest the need for connections or integrations. The code is public, so the community is encouraged to make contributions. More information here: https://landscape.cd.foundation

New Security SIG Working Group

The CD Foundation's first Special Interest Group (SIG) was announced in October. The charter for the Security SIG provides for a neutral home for discussion around designs, specifications, code and processes to enable security across the software supply chain. Topics include Secure Software Supply Chain, Observability, Policy, Inventory, Runtime Security, Vulnerability Communication, and Vulnerability Recovery. Membership is free and open to the public; meetings are held every two weeks; and the Security SIG runs a public mailing list which can be joined here: https://lists.cd.foundation/g/sig-security

Meetup Organizational and Structure Updates

The CD Foundation enthusiastically supports face-to-face meetings in the form of conferences and meetups. Jenkins Area Meetups (JAMs), which currently comprise 106 groups in 39 countries with a total of over 34,000 members, are being contributed to the CD Foundation from CloudBees, a Premier Member of the foundation. JAM meetups will be part of new wider ecosystem, including general CI/CD meetups as well as opportunities to run Tekton, Spinnaker and Jenkins X meetups. This will provide more opportunities for local organizers to join and participate. For more information, please see: https://cd.foundation/blog/2019/11/15/broader-scope-for-meetups-more-opportunities-for-you-to-get-involved/

CDF members have hosted multiple Continuous Delivery events this year, including events co-located with KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China and the Continuous Delivery Summit (November 18-21, San Diego) , co-located during KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2019.

About the Continuous Delivery Foundation

Continuous delivery (CD) is a software engineering approach in which teams produce software in short cycles, ensuring that the software can be reliably released at any time. The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) serves as the vendor-neutral home of many of the fastest-growing projects for continuous delivery, including Jenkins, Jenkins X, Tekton, and Spinnaker, as well as fosters collaboration between the industry's top developers, end users and vendors to further continuous delivery best practices. The CDF is part of the Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about the CDF, please visit https://cd.foundation .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

