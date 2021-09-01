Continuous Innovations in Surgical Robotics to Expand Outlook of Minimally Invasive Surgery Market; Global Market Valuation to Exceed US$ 23.6 Bn by 2031, notes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) have rapidly expanded the scope worldwide in the treatment of diseases. Continued technological advancements and the use of new techniques with the help of novel surgical instruments have led to favorable implications in general surgery. Growing adoption of robotic-assisted surgeries and advancements in image guidance systems have shaped investments in the minimally invasive surgery market.

New robotic systems aimed at surgical oncology and for precision in complex surgeries are some of the notable market developments that have enriched the value chain of industry players, finds a market study on minimally invasive surgery. The increasing deployment of surgical robotics in operating rooms, notably in orthopedic, cosmetic surgery, bariatrics, urology, and gynecology will propel the market to scale opportunities worth of US$ 23.6 Bn by 2031.

The substantial uptake of MIS has been in hospital settings, and the segment has contributed sizable revenue to the global minimally invasive surgery market in 2020. Surgeons in ambulatory surgical centers and clinics are also increasingly assessing the benefits of MIS-driven technologies in surgical procedures for less post-operative pain and complications, reduced hospitalization stays, unplanned readmissions, and reduced mortality.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart, Request a Report Sample here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=66893

Key Findings of Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Study

Ergonomic Instrumentation Helps Surgeons Improve Accuracy: The demand for ergonomic instruments has risen among general surgeons, particularly on the back of growing numbers of laparoscopic procedures in various medical specialties. Surgeons have preferred consoles equipped with ergonomic handles to improve dexterity in human movement during complex surgeries. For instance, ergonomically sound laparoscopic devices have enabled them to increase maneuverability, especially when the surgical procedures involve working in constricted spaces.

The demand for ergonomic instruments has risen among general surgeons, particularly on the back of growing numbers of laparoscopic procedures in various medical specialties. Surgeons have preferred consoles equipped with ergonomic handles to improve dexterity in human movement during complex surgeries. For instance, ergonomically sound laparoscopic devices have enabled them to increase maneuverability, especially when the surgical procedures involve working in constricted spaces. Adoption of Compact Robotic Platforms Offers Lucrative Gains to Market Players: The minimally invasive surgery market has witnessed new avenues in the adoption of robotic surgeries in the operating rooms. Robot-assisted technologies have been key at various stages of development of the market. Cutting-edge robotics, such as compact systems and small robotic platforms, have shown immense potential for surgeons in removal of tumors in various cancers and cochlear implant surgeries. A case in point is the significant adoption of robotic surgery to achieve accurate resection in pancreatic cancers. Another instance is the growing use of robot-assisted single-incision laparoscopic surgery in various procedures such as in colon cancer, cholecystectomy, uterus-preserving repair, and colectomy for cancer. More such use of robotic systems in MIS in the near future will be driven by improving skills of surgeons, thereby offering incremental opportunities to robotic system manufacturers. New avenues will stem from the demand for cutting-edge robotics in telesurgery, notes the market research on the minimally invasive surgery.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Minimally Invasive Surgery Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=66893

Adherence to Latest Guidelines for Surgical Practices Minimizes Impact of COVID-19 on Market Prospects: During the COVID-19 pandemic, surgical practice was significantly disrupted. Elective surgeries were postponed to meet distance restrictions and emergency procedures were prioritized. New guidelines emerged so as to prevent healthcare workers from infections and to ensure reduced collateral damage to patient population who had undergone non-COVID surgeries. The focus on adequate care on operating surgeons paved the way for revised guidelines and specific governmental recommendations, such as in ophthalmology. These recommendations are likely to remain relevant in the near-term as well.

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: Drivers

Rise in complex surgeries has propelled advancements in surgical techniques. Concomitantly, surgeons in various medical specialties have been keenly augmenting their skills to meet the changing demands. Furthermore, the use of virtual reality (VR) and 3D models have helped them enrich their skills, thus expanding minimally invasive surgery market avenues.

Surge in the number of surgeries performed on elderly population has been fueling the demand for minimally invasive surgical (MIS) techniques

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, ask for custom research here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=66893

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America has emerged a remarkable lucrative market, and the revenue prospects in the region are anticipated to remain high during the forecast period. Widespread adoption of advanced MIS and robotic-assisted surgeries in healthcare industry has fueled the growth of the regional market.

has emerged a remarkable lucrative market, and the revenue prospects in the region are anticipated to remain high during the forecast period. Widespread adoption of advanced MIS and robotic-assisted surgeries in healthcare industry has fueled the growth of the regional market. Asia Pacific minimally invasive surgery market is also expected to offer new revenue streams to the market players. The market in the region is driven by growing clinical expertise in the use of robotic systems and advanced computing technologies in various surgical settings.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Minimally Invasive Surgery Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=66893<ype=S

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players shaping the competitive dynamics in the minimally invasive surgery market are HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, The Ottawa Hospital, Washington Hospital Healthcare System, Huntington Hospital, Rutland Medical Center, and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: Segmentation

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, by Procedure

Laparoscopic Surgery



Robotic Surgery



Endoscopic Mucosal Resection



Endoscopic Sub-mucosal Dissection

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, by Disorder Type

Orthopedic



Cosmetic & Bariatric



Gynecological



Cardiothoracic



Gastrointestinal



Urological



Others

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, by End User

Hospitals



Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Laparoscopy Devices Market: Startups in the laparoscopy devices market are attracting funding from governments, healthcare associations, and investors to innovate in robotic technologies. Several million patients undergoing minimally invasive surgeries in thoracic, urology, and gynecological fields are catalyzing the demand for robotic laparoscopy devices.

Gynecological Devices Market: Rise in the adoption of the disposable equipment due to increasing need of sanitization, sterilization, rise in cases of emergency visits at trauma centers are estimated to propel the market of the gynecological devices market in coming years.

Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market: Applications such as bronchial endoscopy and endoscopy of organs other than the gastrointestinal organs are likely to offer growth opportunities to the global endoscopic ultrasound needles market in the near future. Thus, further research in the field of endoscopic ultrasound needles for their further utilization is likely to present growth potential to the market in the near future.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/mis-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research