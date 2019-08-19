Continuous Manufacturing in Pharmaceuticals: Implications for the Generics Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Includes:

- A market outlook of Continuous Manufacturing (CM) in pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals market



- Analyses of global CM market trends, with data from 2017-2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of CAGRs through 2024

- Information on the role of U.S. FDA in the growing popularity of CM, the changing mindset of pharmaceutical sector, and other factors that are impacting the adoption of CM in pharmaceuticals sector

- A look at generic drugs market and future trends for CM

- Patent analysis highlighting the innovation in CM



Summary

The pharmaceutical market is one of the fastest growing markets in the world, and there is a burgeoning demand for innovative therapies and affordable drugs.Despite the boom in pharmaceutical growth, pharmaceutical manufacturers are burdened with pricing pressures, demand for better quality and the need for improved productivity.



The traditional batch method of manufacturing, though still the favored method for producing drugs, is losing its charm.



In continuous manufacturing, products are continuously produced with greater accuracy and reliability.This method has been adopted for the manufacture or automobiles and consumer products with great success.



Continuous manufacturing's advantages of speed, cost savings and improved quality are attractive to pharmaceutical manufacturers. The drive to incorporate digitization or attune processes to Industry 4.0 is another factor driving the trend towards continuous manufacturing, as it is highly compatible with automation. Industry 4.0 is being regarded as the fourth industrial revolution, wherein all the machines, devices, sensors, and people are connected with each other via the Internet of Things (IoT), revolutionizing the way manufacturing is carried out.



