Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices: Global Markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope: The report will provide details about CPAP devices used in the treatment of sleep apnea and how COVID-19 is influencing the market.This report will also highlight the current and future market potential of CPAP devices with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analysis, prevalence or incidence COVID-19 and sleep apnea and a regulatory scenario assessment will be covered in the current report. The report covers a market projection through 2024 and includes a market share analysis for key players.



The report segments the market for CPAP devices based on product type, age group, end user and geography.Based on machine type, the market is segmented into one-pressure CPAP machines, auto-adjusting CPAP machines, travel CPAP machines and two-pressure CPAP machines.



Based on mask, the market is segmented into face masks, nasal masks, nasal pillow masks and oral masks. Based on accessories, the market is segmented into humidifiers, filters, tubing and others (mask parts, software, solutions, etc.). The market size also includes CPAP interface devices. Based on age group, the market is segmented into adults and neonates and infants. The market is also based on end-user type which is further segmented into hospitals and sleep laboratories, clinics, and home healthcare.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa regions. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Gulf Cooperation Council countries and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data are provided for 2018, 2019 as the base year, and forecast values for 2024.



Report Includes:

- 31 data tables and 11 additional tables

- An overview of global market for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices and study their influence on the market after the pandemic of COVID-19

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 with projection of CAGR through 2024

- Highlights of current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the current market trends, market size, regulatory scenario, and drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth

- Insights into growing government awareness programmes and funding related to respiratory disorders

- Review of technological developments in the design of CPAP Machines and coverage of CPAP Machines of 2020

- Details about CPAP-therapy and equipment, and discussion on its relation with sleep apnea

- Market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry and coverage of different events like mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships within the industry

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of industry including 3B Medical, Air Liquid S.A., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V. and ResMed



Summary:

The global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device market was valued at $xxxx in 2019.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx% to reach approximately $xxxx by 2024.



Growth of the global market is attributed to the factors such as the growing prevalence of obesity, diabetes and other chronic diseases which leads to sleep disorders, a strong product regulatory scenario, and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including ResMed, Philips Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd. and Apex Medical Corp.



Increasing incidences of sleep disorders and COVID-19 patients, and the rising geriatric population with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) related issues are the major factors likely to fuel major CPAP device markets.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), OSA affects approximately 4% of the adult population and Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) is a common disorder which occurs in 3-10% of the population.



The burden of sleep disorders is likely to drive the CPAP device market during the forecast period.



