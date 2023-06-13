Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market size to grow by USD 1,308.81 million from 2022 to 2027, The increasing number of partnerships and collaborations to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market is set to grow by USD 1,308.81 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing prevalence of sleep apnea and respiratory disorders notably driving the CPAP devices market growth. The increased prevalence of sleep apnea along with the rising number of preterm infants has resulted in high demand for CPAP devices. Also, according to the Sleep Foundation data, the number of preterm infants was the highest in developing countries. The countries include India, China, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and the Philippines. Furthermore, the increased prevalence of sleep apnea and the rising number of preterm infants have resulted in high demand for CPAP devices. Hence, the increased prevalence of sleep apnea and the rising number of preterm infants have resulted in high demand for CPAP devices. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market 2023-2027

The continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market covers the following areas:

The report on the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Driver

The increasing number of partnerships and collaborations is an emerging trend driving the CPAP devices market growth. Market vendors opt for business strategies, such as partnerships and collaborations, with end-users and medical technology companies, to improve their distribution channels and upgrade their product portfolios by integrating software tools into their devices, which can drive the growth of the global CPAP devices market. Furthermore, Philips Respironics has collaborated with Inspire Medical Systems to develop an implantable device for sleep apnea. Companies can develop innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes and reduce the burden of respiratory disorders on healthcare systems by working together. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Challenge

The major challenge impeding the continuous positive airway pressure market growth is the regulatory challenges. The market is highly regulated, and manufacturers must adhere to various guidelines and standards set by regulatory bodies, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Such regulations are put in place to ensure the safety and efficacy of CPAP devices. Also, they cover aspects such as their design, manufacturing, labeling, and marketing. Furthermore, regulatory agencies often update and modify their guidelines in response to new developments and emerging technologies, and manufacturers must stay up to date with these changes to avoid non-compliance issues. Hence, such factors impede market growth during the forecast period.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This continuous positive airway pressure devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (devices and accessories), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the devices segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of product launches, the rising prevalence of sleep apnea, business strategies adopted by key vendors, and favorable reimbursement policies for CPAP devices. Furthermore, mobile health (mHealth) is a promising way of providing remote and easy clinical control for follow-ups and support to CPAP devices. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Companies Mentioned

BMC MEDICAL CO. LTD.

CASCO BAY MOLDING

Compumedics Ltd.

DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH

Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Ess Pee Enterprises

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

Hamilton Bonaduz AG

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lowenstein Medical Technology GmbH and Co. KG

Manish Enterprises

Medtronic Plc

Narang Medical Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors NV

ResMed Inc.

Sleepnet Corp.

Smiths Group Plc

TG Eakin Ltd.

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Vendor Offerings

CASCO BAY MOLDING - The company offers various types of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices masks such as Full face Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices masks and Nasal masks.

The company offers various types of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices masks such as Full face Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices masks and Nasal masks. Compumedics Ltd. - The company offers Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices machines such as the Somnilink Positive Airway Pressure SPAP system for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea OSA in adults.

The company offers Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices machines such as the Somnilink Positive Airway Pressure SPAP system for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea OSA in adults. DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH - The company offers Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices therapy such as the SleepCubes series and DV6 series.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,308.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BMC MEDICAL CO. LTD., CASCO BAY MOLDING, Compumedics Ltd., DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Ess Pee Enterprises, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lowenstein Medical Technology GmbH and Co. KG, Manish Enterprises, Medtronic Plc, Narang Medical Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, ResMed Inc., Sleepnet Corp., Smiths Group Plc, TG Eakin Ltd., The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and Vyaire Medical Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

