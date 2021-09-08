Continuous R&D to Expand Therapeutic Use of Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP) in Regenerative Therapies Offer Profitable Opportunities to Platelet-rich Plasma Market Players; Global Market Valuation to reach US$ 811.34 Mn by 2030: TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: Clinical recommendations on the use of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) in various regenerative therapies have grown considerably, notably for tissue regeneration. PRP-derived products are emerging as a promising treatment for musculoskeletal diseases, spinal injuries, cosmetic surgeries, and pain management, propelling investments in the platelet-rich plasma market. The evaluation of autologous platelet-rich plasma has generated considerable interest among industry players engaged in orthopedics and stem cell research.

Advancements in preparation techniques have led to the advent of PRP injections that show clinical efficacy in chronic complex wound healing, skin care therapies, and musculoskeletal medicine. The near future will witness large clinical trials to establish the clinical outcomes of platelet-rich plasma derived growth factors, and will vastly shape the market structure, notes a study on the platelet rich plasma market. The global market is projected to reach US$ 811.34 Mn by 2030.

In recent months, the convalescent plasma therapy has risen in popularity in treating COVID-19 patients. However, its use is restricted to some subset of patients. Furthermore, the rapid administration of COVID-19 vaccines in various countries has weakened R&D on such therapies. Nonetheless, ongoing randomized controlled trials (RCTs) will explore the specific role of the convalescent plasma therapy in managing COVID-like outbreaks in the near future.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart, Request a Report Sample here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4021

Key Findings in Platelet-rich Plasma Market Study

Diverse Medical Applications of PRP-derived Products Underpins Massive Revenue Potential: The growing clinical potential of platelet-rich plasma in tissue repair strategies has expanded its application in the medical sector significantly Technological advancements in preparing PRP-derived products have led to the clinical acceptance of PRP bioformulations. A number of clinical trials and preclinical studies have established the therapeutic potential of PRP formulations in treating skeletal muscle disorders, pain management, and osteoarthritis. In particular, research on autologous PRP has attracted massive investments by pharmaceutical companies, enriching the revenue streams in the platelet-rich plasma market. Thus, industry players are evaluating PRP mechanism in intra-articular treatment for knee osteoarthritis.

The growing clinical potential of platelet-rich plasma in tissue repair strategies has expanded its application in the medical sector significantly Technological advancements in preparing PRP-derived products have led to the clinical acceptance of PRP bioformulations. A number of clinical trials and preclinical studies have established the therapeutic potential of PRP formulations in treating skeletal muscle disorders, pain management, and osteoarthritis. In particular, research on autologous PRP has attracted massive investments by pharmaceutical companies, enriching the revenue streams in the platelet-rich plasma market. Thus, industry players are evaluating PRP mechanism in intra-articular treatment for knee osteoarthritis. New PRP Formulations for Skin Care, Androgenetic Alopecia to Offer Incremental Opportunities: The worldwide prevalence of androgenetic alopecia (AGA) is a key driver for the rising number of effective therapies for its treatment, propelling PRP products to the forefront. Two key factors have triggered interest in RRP growth factors, namely, minimal invasiveness and lower cost than hair restoration surgeries.

worldwide prevalence of androgenetic alopecia (AGA) is a key driver for the rising number of effective therapies for its treatment, propelling PRP products to the forefront. Two key factors have triggered interest in RRP growth factors, namely, minimal invasiveness and lower cost than hair restoration surgeries. Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Platelet-rich Plasma Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=4021

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=4021 Product Preparation Standardization Protocols to Shape Future Revenue Generation: Over the years, lack in product preparation standardization protocols and poor platelet-derived product characterization in various key markets have garnered considerable attention of regulators and companies alike. They are making concerted efforts toward developing PRP formulations that incorporate better PRP preparation models during the clinical trial phases. The focus will help build consensus on standardized PRP preparations, and improve the safety and efficacy of the final products.

Platelet-rich Plasma Market: Drivers

Prevalence of chronic diseases and growing incidence of chronic injuries around the world have fueled research in PRP biological treatments

Booming medical tourism, especially in emerging economies, and growing government funding in developed economies to meet unmet medical needs in tissue repair therapies in various patient populations have enriched the plasma-rich plasma market value chain

Growing number of product approvals in platelet-rich plasma therapies is driving the demand in the platelet-rich plasma market

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, ask for custom research here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=4021

Platelet-rich Plasma Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held major share of the global market in 2019. The prominence of the market in the region can be ascribed to the vast uptake of cosmetic surgeries, large clinical trials in orthobiologics, and rise in RRP applications in regenerative medicine treatment plans.

held major share of the global market in 2019. The prominence of the market in the region can be ascribed to the vast uptake of cosmetic surgeries, large clinical trials in orthobiologics, and rise in RRP applications in regenerative medicine treatment plans. Opportunities for the market players in Asia Pacific are expected to rise rapidly during the forecast period. Expanding target patient base has fueled indications for RRP therapies, thereby propelling the Asia Pacific platelet-rich plasma market.

Platelet-rich Plasma Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the platelet-rich plasma market are DePuy Synthes Companies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., ISTO Biologics, EmCyte Corporation, and Arthrex, Inc.

Global Platelet-rich Plasma Market: Segmentation

Platelet-rich Plasma Market, by Type

Pure Platelet-rich Plasma



Leukocyte Plateletrich Plasma



Pure Platelet-rich Fibrin

Platelet-rich Plasma Market, by Origin

Autologous



Allogeneic



Homologous

Platelet-rich Plasma Market, by Application

Orthopedic Surgery



Cosmetic Surgery



General Surgery



Neurosurgery



Others

Platelet-rich Plasma Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Clinical Trials Market: The clinical trials market is predicted to advance at a modest CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. This is evident since stakeholders need to address challenges pertaining to site management and compliance in order to improve trial outcomes.

Stem Cells Market: A significant rise in the number of clinical application of stem cells and the advent of new treatments for chronic diseases are estimated to enhance the growth of the global stem cells market in the next few years. In addition to this, the rising investment by public as well as private organizations for research activities are likely to supplement the overall market growth in the near future.

Medical Tourism Market: According to Transparency Market Research's latest report on the global medical tourism market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, Low cost medical treatment, Availability of latest medical technologies & wider treatment options are projected to drive the global medical tourism market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:



Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/platelet-rich-plasma-market.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research