Continuous Renewal Sustains The Breakers' Enduring Allure and Success

Premier Suites Receive a Masterful Makeover by Tihany Design Capturing a new level of understated elegance, The Breakers commitment to ongoing revitalization continues with the rejuvenation of the resort's Imperial and Royal Poinciana Suites . Remastered by internationally renowned designer Adam D. Tihany, who acted as design consultant to Peacock + Lewis Architects and is a longtime collaborator to this iconic property, the suites showcase sumptuous residential comfort and an open and airy floorplan. Situated in the popular South Oceanfront Tower, the redesigns reveal fresh, sophisticated décor inspired by Palm Beach's luxury lifestyle, and breathtaking views of the Atlantic.

Complemented by hues of rich blues and greens, a nod to The Breakers' vibrant seaside location, the sunny color palette of the Royal Poinciana Suites are enhanced by custom furniture, modern accessories and sleek finishes throughout. The Imperial Suite has been completely reimagined with a refined nautical inspiration. Rich in a navy and gold color scheme, reminiscent of a luxury yacht, this stately new look is marked by bold clean lines and uniquely Palm Beach floral accents. Throughout these premier accommodations are luxurious, hand-selected materials that reflect unsurpassed craftsmanship and superior attention to detail. The curated art collections pair Palm Beach photography with vivid contemporary forms, expressing the mindful balance of a storied history with ageless appeal. For reservations or more information, visit thebreakers.com or call (888) 273-2537.

The Spa at The Breakers Debuts Rejuvenating Half-Day Experiences

The Five-Star Spa introduces three, half-day experiences inspired by the resort's south Florida location. These meaningful rituals nurture guests with heightened comfort and care, and serve as an indulgent escape for couples, friends and family members, or as a treasured opportunity for individual renewal.

Sea You at The Breakers – 3.5 hours | $522

Infused with organic, marine-based ingredients and cold pressed essential oils, Sea You at The Breakers features an array of multi-faceted, soothing anti-aging treatments to firm skin, reduce fine lines and reveal a radiantly, youthful glow. Experience includes:

A revitalizing 80-minute OSEA Body Wrap with gentle dry-brush exfoliation

A mineral-rich Undaria Seaweed Body Mask to rejuvenate and tone the skin, followed by a relaxing scalp massage and moisturizing OSEA body application

A nourishing 50-minute OSEA Vitamin Sea Brightening Facial to deliver lasting hydration

A 50-minute Mini Manicure and Pedicure that features the perfect shade of paradise, Sea You at The Breakers (created exclusively for the resort by renowned nail brand essie)

Sunshine State of Mind – 3 hours | $450

Flourishing with nutrients to enhance skin's health, the invigorating Sunshine State of Mind is a refreshing and energizing treatment that features the orange blossom, Florida's state flower. Experience includes:

A 50-minute Orange Blossom Custom Massage to release muscle tension

A 50-minute Orange Blossom Facial to restore balance, clarity and hydration

A 50-minute Orange Blossom Mini Manicure and Pedicure, which leaves guests with a deliciously sweet scent and a sunny disposition

Build Your Own Spa Day – available for same day reservations

Perfectly personalized, enjoy a 10% savings when packaging three spa and/or salon services.

The Spa is open daily 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. For more information or to make a reservation, contact (561) 653-6656, email spa.reservation@thebreakers.com, or give the gift of renewal by purchasing a Breakers Gift Card online.

Custom Wine Blends from The Breakers

Each year, Master Sommelier & Wine Director Virginia Philip travels to France to customize the finest proprietary wine blends exclusive to The Breakers. Debuting its first custom-blend in 2004, this annual program was born from Philip's passion to elevate the caliber of house wines, supported by an extraordinary labor of time, talent and resources. In 2014, Philip began a new partnership with Mas La Chevalière, a vineyard in the Languedoc region of southern France, where she blends and re-blends each varietal of wine — Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon — until they are absolutely perfect. A total of 36,000 custom crush bottles are produced each year and all four wines are available to taste at the resort's nine restaurants, through in-room dining or at any of The Breakers premium banquet events. Bottles can also be purchased at News & Gourmet retail boutique.

Florida's Oldest Golf Course Earns a Spectacular Makeover

Emerging from a full-scale renovation by renowned golf course architect Rees Jones, The Breakers historic Ocean Course reopened in December 2018. Originally designed by Alexander H. Findlay in 1897, this artfully remodeled, championship course offers improved playability for golfers of all skill levels, exhibiting a variety of shot options with varying degrees of risk. Updates include: new salt-tolerant grass for tees, fairways and roughs; green complexes with expanded undulations; fairway contours; contemporary wooden bulkheads; enhanced native landscaping; an upgraded water-conserving, reverse-osmosis irrigation system; and the renovation and expansion of the John Webster Golf Academy. In 2004, Jones also redesigned the resort's sister course, The Breakers Rees Jones® Course, which is located 10 miles from the hotel, set inside Breakers West Country Club. Both courses are available for the enjoyment of hotel guests and club members.

About The Breakers Palm Beach

Recognized as one of America's most iconic resorts, The Breakers is an Italian Renaissance-style hotel situated on 140 acres of oceanfront property in the heart of Palm Beach, Florida. Founded in 1896 by magnate Henry M. Flagler, and still in the hands of his heirs today, this legendary destination continues to thrive as an independent property. Each year, a reinvestment of more than $30 million in capital improvements and ongoing revitalization, balances preservation and modernization.

The Breakers features 538 guest rooms and suites, including the ultra-luxury Flagler Club, a boutique hotel nestled atop of the resort. The property offers nine restaurants ranging from casual beachfront to stylishly sophisticated and a world-class private beach club with four pools, five whirlpool spas, 25 poolside bungalows and a variety of on-site watersports. Additional amenities include: two championship golf courses, 10 Har-Tru tennis courts, a Forbes Five-Star spa, an indoor-outdoor oceanfront fitness center, 12 signature on-site boutiques, and a Family Entertainment Center with an extensive program of activities for children. Along with being recognized as a AAA Five Diamond property, The Breakers has earned numerous accolades for its social impact on the environment, the community and team member well-being. For reservations or more information, contact the resort at 888-BREAKERS (273-2537) or visit thebreakers.com .

