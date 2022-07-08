Continuous updates for Time for Taiwan - Virtual Exhibition

Promoting Keelung's Features of Mountain and Sea by Recording the Beauty of the Port City

KEELUNG CITY, TAIWAN, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In September last year, the Tourism Bureau, MOTC started a new trend of tourism that is different from brick-and-mortar exhibitions by establishing an online tourism platform — "Time for Taiwan - Virtual Exhibition" which allows people to know better about beautiful landscapes without any restriction, tourism attractions and accommodation in Taiwan within a short time. The latest Keelung tourism information is provided on the platform. In addition, to promote the city internationally, videos based on the features of different countries are presented, so that domestic and international tourists can visit Keelung at home without constraints.