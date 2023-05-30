Continuum Health IT Names Rebecca Manne Executive VP of EHR Implementation

News provided by

Continuum Health IT

30 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

Former Clinician Brings Over 45 Years' Experience in Healthcare Technology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuum Health IT, an expert provider of healthcare IT consulting and workforce solutions, announced today the addition of Rebecca Manne, RN, BSN, to serve as the Executive Vice President of EHR Implementation. Manne previously served as Executive Vice President at Optimum Healthcare IT, and brings more than 45 years of clinical and operational experience to the role.

"We are excited to have Becky join the Continuum team to continue her stellar career of providing expert advisory and service for our clients," said Matt Odom, Managing Partner. "Her experience is unparalleled, from her time at Mercy as they first implemented Epic to the 200+ training and activation projects she led during her tenure at Optimum Healthcare IT. Needless to say, she has a lot to offer."

Manne began her career in nursing holding operational positions in inpatient and outpatient settings and home health services. Over the last 15 years, she's held key leadership roles in healthcare technology for large multi-state health systems, academic medical centers, as well as community-based organizations. Her key achievements include delivering over 200 go-lives for EHR implementation events, such as credentialing job fairs and curriculum development and enhancement.

In her new role, Manne will provide executive oversight for operational readiness, advisory and training, and leadership for go-live projects. She will report to Jeff Macko, President of Continuum Health IT.

About Continuum Health IT

Continuum Health IT provides healthcare organizations with technical insights, assistance, and personnel to ensure the best possible outcomes for their business and patients. Through our consulting and staff augmentation services, clients receive expert-level analysts, project managers, and directors with a proven history of getting projects back on track, completed on schedule, and under budget. We merge expert-level and quality resources with speed-to-market through an existing, fully-vetted consultant pool and streamlined executive-level screening process. Learn more at continuumhit.com.

SOURCE Continuum Health IT

