Continuum Marks One-Year Milestone and Expands Membership

Post-Anniversary Expansion Introduces a New Membership Tier Starting at $40,000 per Year for Qualifying Members

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuum , the data-driven, fully integrated luxury wellness club that makes the practice of wellness personal, precise, and easy to navigate and execute, today celebrates its one-year anniversary and announces the next phase of its controlled expansion.

Following a successful inaugural year serving an invitation-only founding tier at the highest level of membership, Continuum is now opening access to additional tiers — with memberships starting at $40,000 per year for qualifying members — while maintaining the same uncompromising standards of precision, personalization, and care that define the brand.

"Our first year was about proving the model at the highest level," said Jeff Halevy, Founder and CEO of Continuum. "We set out to make the practice of wellness as intentional and as precise as the practice of medicine — and to make it achievable in daily life. Having validated that model with our founding members, this next phase is about broadening access while maintaining the same standard of depth, rigor, and personal attention that defines Continuum."

With rapid growth and strong member retention, Continuum enters year two focused on scaling access while deepening its data and technology capabilities.

A Year of Proof and Growth

In its first year, Continuum proved that wellness can be practiced with the same precision and intentionality as medicine. Serving its invitation-only founding members, the club validated its fully integrated model — combining advanced testing, diagnostics, recovery, performance, and expert human guidance within a carefully crafted and purpose-built luxury environment.

The Continuum technology and app, which powers the company's proprietary digital ecosystem, remains in private beta with members, continuing to refine how data informs daily practice and long-term outcomes.

Precision Wellness, Powered by The Orb

At the heart of Continuum's technology is The Orb, a proprietary digital twin that serves as the connective tissue between the physical and digital experience. Unlike wearables or consumer health dashboards that simply display data, The Orb continuously interprets and responds to biometric inputs — from bloodwork and VO₂ max to sleep, performance, and recovery — generating real-time, adaptive direction. It functions as a personalized, living blueprint that evolves with the body, guiding training, recovery, and daily behaviors with clinical-level precision.

Developed and validated in Continuum's high-touch West Village flagship, The Orb closes the feedback loop between data and practice — translating complex biometrics into clear, adaptive guidance powered by human expertise.

A New Standard for Modern Wellness

Continuum's first year proved that people are ready for a more intelligent, integrated way to manage their health — one that unites clinical precision with daily practice. The Continuum model brings together traditionally siloed data and disciplines — from wearables, bloodwork, metabolic panels, and other testing to physical therapy, training, recovery, and even cognitive and environmental inputs -- into a single, adaptive ecosystem. As Continuum expands, its mission remains the same: to bring clarity and command to an area too often defined by self-directed confusion and noise.

"Luxury isn't about access to data, services, or hardware and equipment — it's about precision, personalization, and execution," added Halevy. "We're creating a model for living that replaces fragmented guesswork with guidance — giving people a framework to make better decisions, feel better in their bodies, and ultimately live better lives."

About Continuum

Continuum is making wellness a precision science. Its mission is to make the practice of wellness as intentional and precise as the practice of medicine. Through biometric AI and expert human guidance, Continuum brings clarity and command to health and life potential. The experience is currently reserved for members of its flagship New York City club and will soon scale through a standalone digital platform and additional clubs in major global markets.

About Jeff Halevy

Jeff Halevy has spent over two decades building systems that turn science into practice — bridging what's known about health and performance with how people actually live.

Alongside his TV work as a health correspondent on NBC's TODAY Show and as host of internationally syndicated Workout from Within with Jeff Halevy, Jeff founded and successfully exited multiple ventures including Apex Human Performance and Altis before launching Continuum in 2024.

His contributions, from leading under First Lady Michelle Obama's "Let's Move!" campaign to developing biometric AI, is grounded in one belief: caring for our body creates the stability to handle anything life delivers — and the strength to reach beyond it.

