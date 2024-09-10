ContinuumCloud and DrFirst Partner to Enhance Prescribing Workflows and Patient Safety

Behavioral Health Providers Gain Access to Complete Medication History, Clinical Alerts, and Adherence Tools

TAMPA, Fla., and ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ContinuumCloud, the leading provider of behavioral health software solutions, and healthcare technology pioneer DrFirst announced a strategic partnership to bring advanced medication management and prescribing capabilities to behavioral health providers.

This collaboration integrates medication management solutions from DrFirst into ContinuumCloud's Welligent EHR platform, delivering an efficient prescribing workflow, complete with the nation's most comprehensive medication history, allergy and other clinical alerts, prescription price transparency, and tools to boost patient adherence. The integration also supports electronic prescribing for controlled substances (EPCS), an essential feature for behavioral health providers to make safe, informed prescribing decisions backed by a patient's full medication history.

ContinuumCloud also adopted the mobile app, iPrescribe by DrFirst, for secure prescribing from any location using an Apple or Android device. The app provides DEA-approved security, EPCS with direct access to state prescription drug monitoring programs (PDMPs), and multifactor identity-proofing for prescribers.

"We're pleased to collaborate with ContinuumCloud to perfect the prescribing process for behavioral health providers," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst. "Their thoughtful integration of our medication management solutions into the EHR create efficient and easy-to-use prescription workflows and safety, freeing up time for what matters most—patient care."

With a network of over 450 clients and 175,000 active members across the U.S., ContinuumCloud empowers behavioral health providers to positively impact patients' lives.

"We are committed to providing our clients with best-in-class solutions that support their service delivery needs," said Bob Bates, CEO at ContinuumCloud. "This new integration is a great example of that commitment in action. It makes life easier for providers and patients, all while keeping data security as a top priority."

About ContinuumCloud

ContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent; an HCM system, powered by DATIS e3; and a patient engagement platform, powered by CaredFor. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission. If you are interested in learning more about ContinuumCloud's solutions, visit https://continuumcloud.com.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. We improve healthcare efficiency and effectiveness by enhancing e-prescribing workflows, improving medication history, optimizing clinical data usability, and helping patients start and stay on therapy. In the last few years, DrFirst has won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including winning Gold in the prestigious Edison Awards in 2023, recognizing our game-changing use of AI to streamline time-consuming healthcare workflows and prevent medication errors. Our solutions are used by more than 350,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 270 EHRs and health information systems, and over 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

