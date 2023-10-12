Continuus Technologies Announces Addition of Finance Industry Expert to Board of Directors

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuus Technologies, a leading data advisory firm for financial services organizations, has announced the addition of Brent Adam to its Board of Directors.

The Board consists of highly experienced professionals with backgrounds as founders of business and technology consulting firms, Senior Vice Presidents of Alliance and Partnership programs for Salesforce and Oracle, and advisors skilled in operating and scaling high-growth companies.

Brent Adam is a Partner and Managing Director with Borgman Capital and has over two decades of finance and accounting experience with a focus on M&A. He started his career with Ernst & Young, where he spent 11 years in the M&A group after spending his first three years as an auditor. While there, Brent assisted both corporate and private equity clients on over 100 transactions, advising on deals ranging from $1M to more than $6B in enterprise value. After his time at Ernst & Young, Brent served as CFO at a food co-packing company and guided the company to a successful exit. Brent received both his Master of Accountancy and bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a Certified Public Accountant and serves on the board of directors for 10 privately-owned companies.

Matt Moeser, Founder and CEO of Continuus, expressed excitement about bringing Adam onboard, sharing, "We're honored to welcome Brent to our Board. His extraordinary financial services experience and knowledge will help us strengthen our decision-making and boost our mission to continue moving the financial services industry forward with our data expertise and partnerships."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the board of Continuus Technologies," Adam said about joining the Board. "Continuus is such a dynamic company that has had a great history of growth. It's been fun to watch Matt grow the company into what it is today, and I look forward to helping him in the next stage of Continuus' evolution."

This appointment highlights Continuus' commitment to maintaining a forward-thinking and visionary leadership team, poised to adapt and thrive in a constantly changing financial environment. The company anticipates that Adam's presence on the Board will play a pivotal role in achieving its long-term goals.

About Continuus Technologies

Continuus Technologies is a strategic and technical data and analytics consulting firm primarily serving the financial services industry. Headquartered in the heart of Milwaukee's thriving Third Ward, their clients and consultants are spread across the United States. Continuus is the only firm in North America that specializes in both analytics and data management with such a wide breadth of technologies and methodologies. They leverage our expanse of knowledge and cumulative years of experience to offer modern solutions using the most cutting-edge, forward-thinking technologies with a foundation of classical training in traditional data tools and solutions. Continuus is a Snowflake Premier Partner and holds a Snowflake Financial Services Competency badge. They are also an Alteryx Premier Partner.

Media contact:

Addie Gerritts

[email protected]

SOURCE Continuus Technologies