Continuus Technologies Appoints Software Veteran to Board of Directors

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuus Technologies, a leading data advisory firm for financial services organizations, continues hitting significant milestones with the appointment of Don Lynch to its Board of Directors.

The Board consists of highly experienced professionals with backgrounds as founders of business and technology consulting firms, Senior Vice Presidents of Alliance and Partnership programs for Salesforce and Oracle, and advisors skilled in operating and scaling high-growth companies.

Matt Moeser, Founder and CEO of Continuus, is enthusiastic about the addition of Lynch to the Board, sharing, "Don's software experience and insight, specifically when it comes to the cloud, will be huge in uncovering new opportunities and addressing challenges we encounter as a growing organization in the data ecosystem. We look forward to working alongside him as we continue evolving to best serve our clients."

Don Lynch is currently the Chief Revenue Officer and Customer Officer for Revolent, the world's trusted cloud talent creation and enablement partner. He is a 35+ year veteran of the technology industry who has held various positions in internal IT, consulting, and software companies. His professional skills include channel strategies, executive relationship management, monetizing acquisitions, and building/scaling global partner ecosystems.

Regarding the appointment, Lynch stated, "I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors of Continuus, a top Snowflake Regional System Integrator and an important player as an integrator and advisor in the Snowflake ecosystem. I look forward to working with Matt and the Continuus leadership team as we grow the company to be a dominant strategic partner in the cloud data space."

Don Lynch, Board Member

Preceding his position at Revolent, Lynch was most recently Senior Vice President, Global Cloud Solutions Alliances with Salesforce, where he oversaw the development of new product enablement content including the launch of the Accredited Professional program. A 9.5-year veteran of Salesforce, he spent his first 5 years leading the buildout of their Global Partner Management teams.

Don joined SFDC from Oracle, where he was the Group Vice President of CRM Alliances. His 8 years at Oracle included managing the Strategic SI partners in areas including HCM, CRM, ERP, Supply Chain and BI/EPM. He also was a key leader in the creation of BEA Systems North America Consulting organization and was a founding member of BEA's Global Alliances team.

Prior to BEA he spent the first 10 years of his career in internal IT including leading the Client/Server transformation at Holiday Inn Hotels and as CIO of Medaphis, the nation's largest medical claims processing company.

Don served 5 years as a Board Advisor for the Atlanta American Cancer Society and was also a Salesforce Ventures Board Observer for ATG, PolSource, Virsys12, and Coastal Cloud in addition to being a trusted advisor to many CEO's and Executive Leaders within the Salesforce ecosystem. He currently is a Board Member of several Salesforce SI's and ISVs, as well as holding Board roles for SI's in the Snowflake and Databricks ecosystems.

About Continuus Technologies

Continuus Technologies is a strategic and technical data and analytics consulting firm primarily serving the financial services industry. Headquartered in the heart of Milwaukee's thriving Third Ward, their clients and consultants are spread across the United States. Continuus is the only firm in North America that specializes in both analytics and EDM with such a wide breadth of technologies and methodologies. They leverage our expanse of knowledge and cumulative years of experience to offer modern solutions using the most cutting-edge, forward-thinking technologies with a foundation of classical training in traditional data tools and solutions. Continuus is a Snowflake Premier Partner and holds a Snowflake Financial Services Competency badge. They are also an Alteryx Premier Partner.

Contact:

Addie Gerritts

agerritts@continuus-technologies.com

SOURCE Continuus Technologies