Continuus Technologies appoints Steve Moroski as Chief Revenue Officer

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuus Technologies, a strategic and technical data consulting firm serving some of the largest financial services organizations, has announced the hiring of Steve Moroski as Chief Revenue Officer, effective August 1, 2023.

"The addition of Steve to our team marks a huge step forward for Continuus," said Matt Moeser, Continuus' founder and CEO. "He adds invaluable experience and expertise to our team, and his deep understanding of our clients' needs and the tech ecosystem they operate in puts us in an incredible position for continued growth and success."

Moroski is an accomplished leader in the software industry, bringing over 25 years of sales and leadership experience to his role as Chief Revenue Officer at Continuus. Prior to joining Continuus, his career was focused on the financial services sector at Oracle, Salesforce, DocuSign, and Celonis. His robust experience, ranging from startups to billion-dollar businesses, positions him to drive growth and customer satisfaction at Continuus.

"Embracing this role at Continuus Technologies represents a remarkable alignment of passions and expertise, building on my 25-year journey in the software industry," remarked Moroski. "With our premier partnerships with Snowflake, Alteryx, and Tableau, coupled with our deep connections to the financial services sector, I am eagerly looking forward to driving growth, customer satisfaction, and innovation. Together, we'll continue to solidify Continuus's position as a leader in the data industry, delivering unique insights and modern solutions to the challenges our clients face."

Continuus has been steadily establishing its position in the data industry as one of the leading integrators and advisors for financial services organizations. With capabilities across the entire data value chain, they help firms understand their unique data challenges and bring new insights to their data strategy, architecture, and implementation. Continuus boasts unmatched industry partnerships and expertise, partnering with some of the most recognized vendors in the financial services industry, including FactSet, SimCorp, State Street Alpha, and more. They are a Snowflake Premier Partner and earned the Snowflake Financial Services Industry Competency badge, as well as an Alteryx Premier Partner.

About Continuus Technologies

Continuus Technologies is a strategic and technical data and analytics consulting firm primarily serving the financial services industry. Headquartered in the heart of Milwaukee's thriving Third Ward, their clients and consultants are spread across the United States. Continuus is the only firm in North America that specializes in both analytics and EDM with such a wide breadth of technologies and methodologies. They leverage our expanse of knowledge and cumulative years of experience to offer modern solutions using the most cutting-edge, forward-thinking technologies with a foundation of classical training in traditional data tools and solutions.

Contact:

Addie Gerritts

[email protected]

SOURCE Continuus Technologies