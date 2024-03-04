Continuus Technologies Empowers Actionable Insights in Streamlit with Launch of Native App Studio Team

MILWAUKEE, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuus Technologies, a premier data analytics and cloud consulting firm serving Financial Services and related industries, has announced the creation of a groundbreaking Native App Studio focused on Snowflake's Native App Framework.

"Our Native App Studio is a large team of financial industry experts and Certified Snowflake Professionals that can create custom Streamlit dashboards for core workflows across Asset Management," said Matt Moeser, Founder and CEO of Continuus. "We see a huge demand from clients who need help unifying data sources and creating actionable insights, and we're excited to accelerate the adoption of Streamlit with our innovative Native App Studio."

Streamlit is a Python Library that allows users to create interactive data apps with rich visual components, available from Snowflake.

"Whether it's for core operations or streamlining sources amongst research teams, we're excited to offer our state-of-the-art team to help our clients build cutting edge solutions on top of their existing data in Snowflake," said Andy Leichtle, COO of Continuus. "Our Native App Studio team is analyzing and combining unique data for use in Streamlit to deliver value to business users. We've been doing this for over a decade with our Dashboards team in tools like Tableau and Power BI, and we're excited to take advantage of a new medium connected to the vast data within Snowflake. We look forward to the great insights they generate for our clients."

Continuus has been steadily establishing its position as the leading Snowflake service integrator for Financial Services. They are uniquely positioned to be the integrator and advisor that brings the Financial Services Data Cloud ecosystem together through their technical expertise, partnership, and core differentiator: industry expertise. Their consultants and thought leaders have exemplary careers directly from the Financial Services Industry and help firms understand their unique data challenges and bring new insights to their data strategy, architecture, and implementation. Continuus boasts unmatched industry partnerships and experience, partnering with some of the most recognized vendors in the Financial Services industry, including Snowflake, FactSet, SimCorp and more. They are a Snowflake Premier Services Partner and earned the Snowflake Financial Services Industry Competency badge.

