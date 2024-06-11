Continuus Technologies Launches Continuus Cargo Shipping App on Snowflake Marketplace

Joint customers can now predict exposure of global cargo shipping and sector supply chain and network exposure with Continuus Cargo Shipping App.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuus Technologies today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024, that it has launched the Continuus Cargo Shipping Container App using Factset Shipping and RBICS Datafeed on Snowflake Marketplace. Availability on Snowflake Marketplace will enable joint customers to respond and adjust exposure to potential supply chain issues surrounding shipments into United States ports.

"In today's world, you cannot read the news without seeing a headline about shipping and supply chain risk," explains Matt Moeser, Founder and CEO of Continuus Technologies. "Using cutting edge LLMs easily available in Snowflake Cortex, Continuus normalized free descriptive text from cargo shipping manifests to sector and industry codes. Building the link between the text data and normalized sector and industry codes would be extremely challenging without this technology. Continuus is excited to deliver this in an easy-to-use Streamlit app from our Native App Studio team. "

Continuus and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, are working together to help joint customers streamline operations, inform business decisions and drive innovations by creating compelling views tracking maritime shipping transactions from bills of lading. Shipping transaction descriptions are then mapped to industry networks using Snowflake's AI features and linked to shippers and consignees to allow firms to easily identify shipping risks and exposures.

"Continuus's Cargo Shipping Container App highlights the transformative power of data in today's complex business landscape. By utilizing Snowflake Cortex, Continuus has streamlined the process of normalizing and analyzing cargo shipping data, providing joint customers with actionable insights to mitigate supply chain risks," said Kieran Kennedy, Snowflake's Head of Marketplace. "This partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to empowering businesses with the tools they need to make better-informed decisions and drive innovation."

From regional views to specific ports, the Continuus Cargo Shipping App enables users to discover granular details about the contents and potential sector impacts. Joint customers can now leverage the Continuus Cargo Shipping App on Snowflake Marketplace, allowing them to get a running start on their data analysis with a flexible view and mapping of descriptive shipping manifest data.

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the AI Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy the data, data services, and applications needed for innovative business solutions, click here.

About Continuus Technologies

Continuus Technologies is a data and analytics consulting firm, uniquely positioned to be the integrator and advisor that brings the Financial Services Data Cloud ecosystem together through their technical expertise, partnerships, and core differentiator: industry expertise. Their consultants are thought leaders and come with exemplary careers and experience from the financial industry. Continuus provides strategy, implementation, and support to make data consumable for the organization and leverage market data to maximize the value of clients' data and technology investments. They specialize in Native Applications,

Data Strategy, Data Governance, Data Engineering, Data Analytics, and AI/ML consulting services. Continuus is a Snowflake Premier Partner, holds a Snowflake Industry Competency Badge in Financial Services, and is the only Snowflake Partner that is also formally partnering with Financial Services industry firms and cutting-edge technology providers – including FactSet, Bloomberg, State Street Alpha, BNY Mellon, Aladdin by BlackRock, and more – to serve the largest global institutional clients. They also serve clients in the manufacturing, healthcare, and energy sectors.

Contact: Addie Gerritts, [email protected]

SOURCE Continuus Technologies