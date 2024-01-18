Continuus Technologies Welcomes Accomplished Financial Services Leader, Kellyn Cochell, as Chief Revenue Officer

News provided by

Continuus Technologies

18 Jan, 2024, 13:59 ET

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuus Technologies, a strategic and technical data consulting firm serving some of the largest financial services organizations, has announced the hiring of Kellyn Cochell as Chief Revenue Officer.

"Welcoming Kellyn to our team marks a significant leap forward for Continuus," said Matt Moeser, Founder and CEO of Continuus. "With her profound comprehension of our clients' requirements and the technology ecosystem they navigate, we are exceptionally positioned for continuous growth and success."

Continue Reading
Kellyn Cochell – CRO, Continuus Technologies
Kellyn Cochell – CRO, Continuus Technologies

Kellyn is an accomplished leader in the Financial Services Industry, bringing over 13 years of sales and leadership experience to her role as Chief Revenue Officer at Continuus. Prior to joining Continuus, she was a Senior Officer and Senior Sales Director at FactSet, focused on Asset Management. Her deep experience scaling channel partners like Snowflake and leading large, specialized sales teams positions her to drive growth at Continuus. 

"After over a decade of selling Market Data in the Financial Services Industry at the highest levels, I'm impressed by the deep knowledge and white glove customer service from Continuus. Continuus speaks the client's language and is fluent in Snowflake technology, which is critical in complex data projects. The team here is full of Consultants with impressive industry experience. I'm excited to partner with our clients and together, create and execute a data strategy that will transform their data into actionable decisions."

Continuus has been steadily establishing its position in the data industry as one of the leading integrators and advisors for financial services organizations. With capabilities across the entire data value chain, they help firms understand their unique data challenges and bring new insights to their data strategy, architecture, and implementation. Continuus boasts unmatched industry partnerships and expertise, partnering with some of the most recognized vendors in the financial services industry, including FactSet, SimCorp, State Street Alpha, and more. They are a Snowflake Premier Partner and earned the Snowflake Financial Services Industry Competency badge, as well as an Alteryx Premier Partner.

About Continuus Technologies

Continuus Technologies is a financial services data and analytics consulting firm, uniquely positioned to be the integrator and advisor that brings the Financial Services Data Cloud ecosystem together through technical expertise, partnerships, and core differentiator: industry expertise. Continuus consultants are thought leaders and come with exemplary careers and experience from the financial industry. We provide strategy, implementation, and support to make data consumable for the organization and leverage market data to maximize the value of our clients' data and technology investments. We specialize in Data Strategy, Data Governance, Data Engineering, Data Analytics, and AI/ML consulting services.

CONTACT:
Addie Gerritts
[email protected] 

SOURCE Continuus Technologies

Also from this source

Continuus Technologies Announces Addition of Finance Industry Expert to Board of Directors

Continuus Technologies Announces Addition of Finance Industry Expert to Board of Directors

Continuus Technologies, a leading data advisory firm for financial services organizations, has announced the addition of Brent Adam to its Board of...
Continuus Technologies Appoints Software Veteran to Board of Directors

Continuus Technologies Appoints Software Veteran to Board of Directors

Continuus Technologies, a leading data advisory firm for financial services organizations, continues hitting significant milestones with the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.