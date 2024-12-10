ConTIPI Medical & EVERSANA Announce U.S. Commercial Launch of Non-Surgical Medical Device ProVate for Women With Pelvic Organ Prolapse

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConTIPI Medical, an innovator in providing non-surgical and disposable solutions for women with various pelvic floor dysfunctions, and EVERSANA, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry, today announced the United States commercial launch of ProVate to help women experiencing pelvic organ prolapse (POP).

ProVate, a ready-to-use, disposable device for patients' at-home use, is now available for physicians across the U.S. to prescribe. It is inserted vaginally in small dimensions within a disposable applicator, very similar to the concept of the menstrual tampon applicator, empowering women to take control of their medical condition. The device is available in six sizes and may be used for up to seven days. It also may be removed at any time prior, with just a pull on a string, for disposal.

"Today marks a significant milestone in women's health in the United States as we are thrilled to see that ProVate is now available for physicians to prescribe for patients with pelvic organ prolapse," said Dr. Elan Ziv, MD, OBGYN, Urogynecologist, CEO & Medical Director with ConTIPI Medical. "EVERSANA has been a tremendous partner throughout the commercialization process, and we look forward to continued work with their best-in-class team."

EVERSANA, which was named the commercialization partner for ConTIPI in August 2024, is providing a full array of commercialization services for ProVate including pricing, reimbursement and market access, pharmacovigilance, medical communications, sales, regulatory, marketing, and commercial operations, all supported by the company's leading data and analytics offerings.

"Bringing a new product to market is a complex, but critically important process," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "We're honored to have helped ConTIPI successfully launch through our commercialization expertise and integrated model."

ConTIPI Medical's mission is to help women suffering from various pelvic floor dysfunctions, currently dealing with POP. To learn more about ProVate, visit https://contipi.com/provate-device/.

