ConTIPI Medical Launches a New Website Highlighting Nonsurgical Devices for Pelvic Floor Disorders

Each device comes ready for use within a wrapper, to be used by the user herself in the comfort of her home. The devices are inserted vaginally, compressed to small dimensions inside an applicator. Within the vagina, the applicator deploys the device and it opens to provide support to pre-defined specific sites along the vaginal walls. At the end of usage, the device is removed by a pull of a string, which also causes it to considerably diminish in size, and is disposed. Such devices allow women to take control over their medical problem and use them in privacy and at their convenience.

Impressa device: The Impressa device was invented by a urogynecologist in order to bridge the large gap between non-invasive and invasive treatments for Stress Urinary Incontinence in women. The device was designed to be a user friendly, disposable vaginal support, available to many women, including those who do not wish to disclose their intimate problem. The device is available over-the-counter.

ProVate device: Most women with Pelvic Organ Prolapse will only require non-invasive management. Existing pessaries are associated with high discontinuation rate, and with high rate of reluctance to use a reusable device which is difficult for most users to insert and remove. The ProVate disposable device was designed to provide vaginal support, inserted and removed by the user at her home.

ConTIPI Medical intends to develop more solutions for other Pelvic Floor Disorders in women, following its unique design concept.

ConTIPI Medical is spearheaded by a strong management team with extensive experience and proven ability to bring a product from concept to market, and is backed by well-known consultants, in Israel and abroad. As a dedicated Research and Development (R&D) company, the entire product development process is conducted within the company.

The company's management includes Dr. Elan Ziv, MD, OBGYN, FPMRS, (CEO & Medical Director); Meital Vaknin-Shimony, B.Sc., MBA, (VP Operations) and Zohar Tyroler, B.Sc., MBA, (VP Research & Development).

ConTIPI Medical is currently launching a new website. Site address: www.contipi.com

Contact: Hofit Shalev, hofit@pr360.co.il

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contipi-medical-launches-a-new-website-highlighting-nonsurgical-devices-for-pelvic-floor-disorders-300654512.html

SOURCE ConTIPI Medical

Related Links

http://www.contipi.com

